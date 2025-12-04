AUS Vs ENG Live Streaming, 2nd Ashes Test: England Bat First In Day-Night Match - Check Playing XIs

Australia Vs England Live Streaming, 2nd Ashes Test: The Three Lions will be batting first in the day/night Pink ball match at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane. Check the playing XIs and live streaming details

Rohan Mukherjee
AUS Vs ENG Live Streaming, 2nd Ashes Test
England set out for the 2nd Test at the Gabba, Brisbane with an aim to level the 5-match Ashes series 1-1, after losing by 8 wickets in Perth 2 weeks ago. As for Australia, they will look to keep things simple and attain a 2-0 lead before heading over to Adelaide.

The Three Lions, led by all-rounder Ben Stokes, had suffered an 8-wicket loss in Perth, largely due to Mitchell Starc's mayhem, which saw him register a total of 10 wickets across innings. His figures of 7/58 in the 1st innings also proved to be his best-ever in Test cricket.

He was the one who ruled against the England batters, who were folded twice below scores of 200. On the first day itself, the Three Lions were bowled out for 172 and then they scored 164 to set up 205 for the Aussies to win.

The target did not pose any threat at all to Australia, who were guided to a solid victory by none other than Travis Head. He smashed 123 off 83 with Marnus Labuschagne also scoring a half-century.

The Englishmen well and truly find their backs against the wall and in order to level the series, they will have to bury a 3-decade long ghost in Gabba.

England haven't won a single Test match in Brisbane for more than 35 years. The class of 1986, led by Mike Gatting, was the last English side to win a red-ball match there.

Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Toss Update

Ben Stokes won the toss and asked Australia to bowl first at the Gabba in the Day/Night Pink ball Test match.

Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (C), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (WK), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Live Streaming Details

The 2nd Ashes Test between Australia and England can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network on Television screens.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

