Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: AUS Take 44-Run Lead After ENG Drop Five Catches On Day 2

Australia built a 44-run first-innings lead after two days of the second Ashes Test, with the top order all getting starts Friday (December 5, 2025) to help the hosts reach 378 for 6 at stumps. Five dropped catches and some wayward bowling dented England's momentum, and allowed Australia's batters to capitalize. Opener Jake Weatherald led from the start of Australia's innings with 72 from 78 balls, Marnus Labuschagne (65) completed back-to-back half centuries, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith made 61 as bat dominated ball despite some uneven bounce at the Gabba.

Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Michael Neser
Australia's Michael Neser plays a shot during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Michael Neser
Australia's Michael Neser stays away from a bouncer delivery during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Josh Inglis during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks jumps to celebrate with teammate England's Joe Root the wicket of Australia's captain Steve Smith during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green bowled out by England's Brydon Carse during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes, centre, reacts after bowls a delivery during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes speaks to England's Gus Atkinson before bowls a delivery during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's captain Steve Smith hits a six during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Ben Stokes
England's captain Ben Stokes looks at Australia's Michael Neser after bowls a delivery during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
