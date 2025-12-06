Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: AUS Take 44-Run Lead After ENG Drop Five Catches On Day 2
Australia built a 44-run first-innings lead after two days of the second Ashes Test, with the top order all getting starts Friday (December 5, 2025) to help the hosts reach 378 for 6 at stumps. Five dropped catches and some wayward bowling dented England's momentum, and allowed Australia's batters to capitalize. Opener Jake Weatherald led from the start of Australia's innings with 72 from 78 balls, Marnus Labuschagne (65) completed back-to-back half centuries, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith made 61 as bat dominated ball despite some uneven bounce at the Gabba.
