Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Australia's Mitchell Starc, left, celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)