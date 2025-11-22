Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Starc Ends 34-Year Aussie 10-Wicket Drought In Ashes

Mitchell Starc became the first Australian pace bowler in 34 years to claim a ten-wicket haul in an Ashes Test, finishing with 10/113 at Perth, including a seven-wicket first innings.
Starc set the tone from Day 1, breaking records and reaching 100 Ashes wickets
This marks Starc’s third career ten-wicket haul
Mitchell Starc etched his name into Ashes history on Saturday, becoming the first Australian pace bowler in 34 years to finish a Test match with a ten-wicket haul.
The left-arm quick achieved the feat during the first Ashes Test at Perth, producing a match-winning performance that showcased his pace, precision, and ability to strike at crucial moments.
Starc finished with figures of 10 for 113, including a seven-wicket haul in the first innings. He continued his dominance in the second innings, dismissing Zak Crawley with a diving catch, followed by Joe Root and England captain Ben Stokes, helping Australia bowl out England for 164 runs.
His relentless spells kept England under constant pressure, ensuring Australia maintained control of the match throughout.
This marks only the third time Starc has claimed a ten-wicket match haul in his career. His first, and best, came against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2016 with figures of 11 for 94, followed by 10 for 100 against Sri Lanka in Canberra in 2019. The Perth performance adds another highlight to an already stellar career.
On Day 1, Starc broke several records, etching his name into multiple record books at Perth and highlighting both his consistency and longevity in cricket’s most storied rivalry.
Few bowlers have combined the ability to strike early with the knack for producing match-defining moments, and Starc’s 100th Ashes wicket firmly cements his place among the greats of Australian pace bowling.
The last Australian pacer to achieve a ten-for in an Ashes Test was Craig McDermott, who finished with 11 for 157 at the same Perth venue back in 1990-91.
List of Ashes 10-Wicket Hauls
Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 10 wickets – Perth, 2025
Stuart Broad (ENG) – 11 wickets – Chester-le-Street, 2013
James Anderson (ENG) – 10 wickets – Nottingham, 2013
Craig McDermott (AUS) – 11 wickets – Perth, 1991