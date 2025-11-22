Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s Flying Grab Floors Zak Crawley For A Pair - Watch

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)