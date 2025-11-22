Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s Flying Grab Floors Zak Crawley For A Pair - Watch

Mitchell Starc, 35, produced an age-defying catch to dismiss Zak Crawley for the second time in the Perth Test as Australia launched their second innings with a bang

Australia Vs England, 1st Test Day 2 Mitchell Starc Zak Crawley Flying Catch - Watch
Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
  • Australia face England in the Ashes 2025-26 first Test Day 2 at Perth’s Optus Stadium

  • Mitchell Starc pulled off a stunning diving caught-and-bowled to dismiss Zak Crawley for a pair in the opening over

  • On Day 2, England held a 40-run lead before Starc struck immediately again, restricting the visitors to a 99-run advantage by Lunch

Mitchell Starc just cannot stop hurting England, and Zak Crawley is copping it the worst. Day 2 of the Ashes 2025-26 first Test started with Starc tearing in at Perth’s Optus Stadium, and the drama kicked off instantly.

Crawley pushed at the fifth ball of the over, nothing more than a firm prod back down the pitch, but Starc sprang to his left in the follow-through and plucked a stunning diving caught-and-bowled to hand the opener a pair. One moment of athletic madness, and England were jolted before they could blink.

Australia Vs England 1st Test Ashes, Day 2 Live Score

The early breakthrough came on the back of Starc’s demolition job in the first innings, where he produced a career-best 7-58 to snap England apart.

Earlier in the morning, Australia had been bundled out for 132, conceding a 40-run lead, but Starc walked out looking like he had unfinished business. The rhythm, the pace, the menace it all carried straight into the second innings.

That Day 1 spell also delivered Starc's 100th Ashes wicket, and he made it count by removing Joe Root, the No. 1-ranked Test batter who is still chasing his first Ashes century in Australia. Starc was irresistible from the first over, snatching three wickets in his opening five and leaving England rattled at 105 for four by lunch.

And now, in the second innings, he’s struck in the opening over yet again, the 24th time he has done it in Tests.

A diving caught-and-bowled, a Crawley pair, and a jolt that sliced straight into England’s early advantage. At Lunch, England’s lead stands at 99, but Starc has the ball hooping, the confidence soaring, and the match swinging back towards Australia every time he charges in.

