AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

Australia wrapped up a dominant eight-wicket victory over England inside two days in a dramatic Ashes clash marked by batting collapses, fiery bowling spells, and a rapid finish that stunned fans worldwide

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare Historic 2-Day Finish
Australia's captain Steve Smith, left, and Marnus Labuschagne leave the field after winning their first Ashes cricket test match against England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 (AP Photo/Gary Day)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia’s eight-wicket win became only the sixth Ashes Test to end inside two days

  • Mitchell Starc’s 10-wicket match haul and Travis Head’s explosive 123 off 83 balls sealed a stunning win for Australia

  • Despite a 40-run lead, England crumbled for 164 in the 2nd innings, leaving AUS firmly ahead 1-0 in the Asehs series

Australia defeated England by eight wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Ashes 2025-26 series. The Aussies completed a chase of a 205-run target in just 28.2 overs in Perth on Saturday. The win was shaped by Mitchell Starc's devastating pace bowling and Travis Head's blistering century in the fourth innings.

And it has now entered the record books as only the sixth Ashes Test to conclude inside two days, and the first in more than a century, in 104 years to be precise. The last time it happened was at Nottingham in May 1921, when Australia defeated England by 10 wickets.

Before that, two-day finishes in Ashes were clustered in the late 19th century: 1. Lord's in July 1888 saw Australia win by 61 runs; 2. The Oval in August 1888 produced an innings‑and‑137‑run victory for England; 3. Manchester later that same month ended with England winning by an innings and 21 runs; and 4. August 1890 Oval Test was decided by two wickets, in England's favour.

Related Content
Related Content

Also Read: Australia Vs Enlgand Highlights, Ashes 1st Test

Amid pitch talks and scrutiny on batting, this Australia vs England at Perth Stadium will be remembered as one statistical anomaly that defied logic.

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 1st Test Recap

The Ashes 2025-26 opener began with England captain Ben Stokes winning the toss and opting to bat first. But the visitors came short against left-arm fast bowler Starc, who claimed 7 for 58. Their 172 was built around Harry Brook's 52 and Ollie Pope's 46, but the collapse left them fighting to save the match.

Australia's reply was equally fragile, however. They were dismissed for 132, with Stokes taking 5 for 23 and Brydon Carse adding three wickets after Jofra Archer's early breakthroughs. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey top-scored with 26. England thus took a slender lead of 40, but they squandered the advantage in a game which was already moving at an unusual pace. As many as 19 wickets tumbled on Day 1.

Day 2 saw England bid to set a defendable target, but Starc did the damage again. He removed Crawley for a pair and claimed the wickets of Root and Stokes to finish with 10 wickets in the match. Scott Boland returned with four wickets, while debutant Brendan Doggett chipped in with three.

Gus Atkinson's 37 and Brydon Carse's 20 provided late resistance, but the batting unit never settled against a fired-up Aussie attack. England's second innings eventually ended at 164, leaving Australia a chase of 205, a steep target considering the manner in which the two bitter rivals had traded wicket for wicket until then.

Then, in one defining passage play, Travis Head, promoted to open, launched a ferocious assault. The left-handed batter slammed 123 off 83 balls with 16 fours and four sixes, reaching the century in 69. His no-holds-barred knock erased any doubts about the chase. Marnus Labuschagne played a fluent 51 not out to ensure Australia achieved the target in just 28.2 overs.

Head's innings was being hailed as one of the most destructive in Ashes history, turning a tense chase into a walk in the park, while Starc took home the Player of the Match award.

England's Tour Of Australia 2025-26: What Next?

The second Test at Brisbane's iconic Gabba, a day-night affair, starts on December 4. It will be followed by matches in Adelaide (from December 17), Melbourne (Boxing Day Test, from December 26), and Sydney (New Year's Test, from January 4 next year).

The five-match series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Australia lead the table, ahead of holders South Africa. Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh, the West Indies and New Zealand are the other teams.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start