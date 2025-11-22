AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Travis Head’s blistering 69-ball century powered Australia to a commanding chase of 205 against England at Perth, turning a potentially tense Test into a one-sided affair

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Travis Head Ashes Century Australia Vs England 1st Test
Australia's Travis Head celebrates his century on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Travis Head’s explosive 69-ball century in Australia’s fourth-innings chase of 205 at Perth turned a tight Test into a one-sided victory

  • England struggled across both innings, with Mitchell Starc taking seven wickets in the first and the visitors collapsing for 164 in the second

  • Head’s partnerships with Weatherald and Labuschagne guided Australia to a comfortable win

Travis Head slammed a stunning century in Australia's chase of a 205-run target on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test against eternal rivals England at Perth Stadium Saturday. It's a fourth-innings batting masterclass from one of the most destructive players in cricket.

Head's promotion to open the innings, forced or by design, was a bold tactical call from the hosts. His fearless stroke play -- pulls, drives, and cuts played with complete disdain -- decimated an all-pace England attack.

Statistically speaking, Head's 69-ball century is the second fastest in Ashes history, and joint-fastest by an opening batter in Test cricket. Of course, this is the fastest ever in the fourth innings.

He eventually holed out for 123 off 83 in the 27th over, but by that stage Australia were within touching distance of victory, requiring just 13 more runs. He was involved in stands of 75 in 69 with debutant and fellow opener Jake Weatherald, and 117 in 92 with Marnus Labuschagne for the second wicket.

The 31-year-old from Adelaide produced a knock that has turned a chaotic Test into a one-sided finish, surely, and Perth became his personal stage. His no-holds-barred assault for a 69-ball ton, achieved inside a session, effectively took the game away from the visitors.

Related Content
Related Content

The match itself had been a rollercoaster. But Head's knock mocked the fragility of batting on a surface where nineteen wickets had tumbled on the opening day.

In a contest where both sides had collapsed under pressure, his counterattack turned what could have been a nervy chase into a walk in the park, evidently.

Batting first, England were bowled out for 172 in their first innings, undone by Mitchell Starc's stunning seven-wicket haul. Australia then faltered to 132 all out, giving England a lead of 40 as both teams traded wicket for wicket on a fast and bouncy Perth top.

Even as batting became relatively easier, England's second innings offered little resistance, ending at 164 in 34.4 overs (they lasted 32.5 in the first essay), leaving Australia a target of 205. That total looked competitive given the carnage earlier, but Head's innings ensured it was anything but.

The talking points are clear: the extraordinary collapse on Day 1, England's exemplary fightback only to squander the advantage, and Head's audacious century that changed the course of the match.

The two teams will resume the Ashes rivalry at The Gabba, Brisbane, starting December 4. But Ben Stokes & Co. will first play a customary warm-up match, scheduled bizarrely after the tour opener, at Manuka Oval, Canberra, against Prime Ministers' XI from November 29.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start