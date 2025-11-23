AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: More Head Content - From Shastri To Boycott And A Few Random Picks

Head turned England’s attack-at-all-costs “Bazball” tactics back on the visitors, clobbering a century from 69 deliveries after being promoted up the order to open the innings when Usman Khawaja was injured

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
First Ashes cricket test match Australia vs England in Perth-Travis Head
Australia's Travis Head leaves the field after losing his wicket on day two of the first Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Perth. | Photo: AP/Gary Day
  • Australia beat England inside two days in the 1st Ashes Test at Perth

  • Travis Head scored a century in the second innings

  • Social media and ex-cricketers took to social to opine on the result

Australia's explosive batter Travis Head turned the tables on England as his match-winning knock saw the hosts gain the upper-hand in the 1st Ashes Test on Saturday, November 22 in Perth. Australia raced to an eight-wicket victory within two days of cricket in the 1st Test, leaving England flabbergasted.

Head turned England’s attack-at-all-costs “Bazball” tactics back on the visitors, clobbering a century from 69 deliveries after being promoted up the order to open the innings when Usman Khawaja was injured.

In three innings across five sessions, fast bowlers were right on top as 30 wickets fell for 468 runs in 113 overs at Perth — 19 on a chaotic Day 1 and 11 before the tea interval on Day 2.

Set 205 to win, Head plundered 123 from 83 balls, clobbering boundaries to all parts of the ground as he hit the rope 16 times and cleared it on four occasions. Australian media reported it was the first time since 1921 that an Ashes Test was won in two days.

Head was eventually caught in the outfield, trying to rush the victory, with Australia just 13 runs short.

Ex-cricketers, pundits and analysts were quick to react on the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England.

In his column in The Telegraph, former England captain Geoffrey Boycott lamented the Three Lions' performance in the Test. He slammed the team's tactics, opining that it is impossible to understand what brand of cricket they play.

"From this has-been the message is simple: when you keep throwing away Test matches by doing the same stupid things, it is impossible to take you seriously," Boycott wrote in his column for The Telegraph UK.

"Duckett got a good ball but Pope gave it away for the second time in this match, driving at a very wide ball outside off stump. How can he not realise it is a sucker ball tempting him to do something daft?" Boycott questioned.

Few took to X to take a jibe at England cricket team for their defeat.

Ravi Shastri, who is currently commentating for IND vs SA series, praised Travis Head's batting. He wrote on X, "Travis Head… two years ago you plunged my country into silence. And today, you have done it again, in the best format of the game, in blistering fashion, with one of the great innings. Take a bow. England… that was special."

Australia's two-day win over England in the 1st Ashes Test, brought up many jokes on social including former Poms captain, Michael Vaughan.

The second Test in the five-match series starts Dec. 4 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

(with AP inputs)

Published At:
