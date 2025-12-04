NZ Vs WI 1st Test, Day 3 Highlights: Latham-Ravindra Tons Put Kiwis In Commanding Position As They Lead By 400+ Runs

New Zealand will head into Day 4 with an upper hand, thanks to the sensational centuries from captain Tom Latham and the reliable Rachin Ravindra. Their partnership helped the Kiwis end the third day with a massive lead, pushing the West Indies towards an eventual defeat.
The day began rather positively for the West Indies as they were able to get the wickets of Devon Conway (37) and Kane Williamson (9). Tom Blundell, who suffered an injury, did not come out to bat, meaning the Kiwis were down to 3 wickets.
However, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra literally ran away with the game through their marathon-partnership. During the afternoon session, New Zealand flipped the momentum to their side as Latham racked up his 14th Test century and Ravindra getting to his 3rd ton.
The duo went on to put 279 runs together for the 5th wicket, but right after the 3rd session began West Indies fought back to remove Tom Latham for 176 and Rachin Ravindra for 145.
West Indies find themsevles under immense pressure heading into day 4. They must either bowl the Kiwis out as soon as they can or hope for the hosts to declare after crossing the 500-run mark.
Following their dimissals in the space of 6 overs, Will Young (23*) and Michael Bracewell (6*) took the crease to see off day 4.
New Zealand are leading by 481 runs and going by the google predictor, the hosts have more than 97% of chances to win while the West Indies are lingering below 0.5% chances.
Follow the ball-by-ball updates from the NZ vs WI, 1st Test Day 3 right here:
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Playing XIs
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.
West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase (c), Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Kemar Roach, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.
New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test: Live Streaming Details
The first Test match between New Zealand and West Indies will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.