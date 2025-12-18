New Zealand Vs West Indies 3rd Test: Latham-Conway's 300+ Stand Helps Blackcaps Gain Control At Stumps On Day 1

New Zealand dominate West Indies on day 1 of the 3rd Test at Bay Oval
Tom Latham and Devon Conway put together 323-run stand
Tom Latham and Devon Conway put on New Zealand's second-highest first-wicket red-ball stand, as they took control of the third Test against West Indies on Thursday.
The duo shared a 323-run partnership on day one at the Bay Oval, a total that is only bettered by Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis' stand of 387, also against the Windies, in Georgetown in 1972.
Conway brought up his sixth Test century off 147 balls and batted through the day, reaching stumps on 178 alongside Jacob Duffy (9).
Captain Latham could not quite make it to the end of the final session alongside him, as he was caught in the slips off Kemar Roach (1-63) on 137.
The Windies needed 86.4 overs to break Conway and Latham's stand, the fourth-longest wait to take the opening wicket in a Test this century.
Having drawn the first Test, the Black Caps are in a commanding position as they look to close out another series victory after their T20I and ODI series wins.
Data Debrief: Latham And Conway Making History
Latham and Conway again showed why they are such a formidable opening duo for New Zealand.
They have now scored 1,721 runs as an opening pair for New Zealand across 43 Test innings, making them their country's most successful first-wicket partnership.
It was the second time they have combined for 150 or more runs as openers, with the other being a partnership of 183 against Pakistan in Karachi in 2022.