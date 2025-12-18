New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

Captain Tom Latham and his opening partner Devon Conway created history as New Zealand posted 323 runs for the first wicket on Day 1 of the third and final Test match against visiting West Indies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Latham, 33, won the toss and opted to bat first. A couple off the very first delivery, bowled by Kemar Roach, set the tone. By the 15th over, the Kiwis reached 51 and took Lunch at 83/0 in 28 overs.

Despite a brief rain interruption for some 15 minutes, after 35.5 overs, the New Zealand openers continued their domination and brought up their 200-run stand in the 54th over.

Conway, 34, was the first to reach triple figures, bringing up his sixth Test century in 147 balls with a boundary in the 48th over. Latham followed in the 64th over, reaching his 15th Test ton, and second of the series -- off 183 deliveries with a four.

By the 72nd over, Latham and Conway created the record for the highest opening partnership in New Zealand (277/0), and 300 was up in the 79.5 over -- 125 (228) for Latham and 165 (253) for Conway.

This marked the 16th instance of openers posting a triple-century stand in Test cricket, and the second for New Zealand after 387 by Glenn Turner (259 off 759) and Terry Jarvis (182 off 555) against the West Indies in Georgetown in 1972.

The Windies finally got the breakthrough in the 87th over with the wicket of Latham (137 off 246). Roach induced an outside edge, and Roston Chase completed a fine catch at first slip.

Highest Opening Stands In Test Cricket (300+)

PartnershipsRunsTeamOpponentsVenueYear
ND McKenzie, GC Smith415South AfricaBangladeshChattogram29-Feb-08
MH Mankad, P Roy413IndiaNew ZealandChennai6-Jan-56
V Sehwag, R Dravid410IndiaPakistanLahore13-Jan-06
GM Turner, TW Jarvis387New ZealandWest IndiesGeorgetown6-Apr-72
WM Lawry, RB Simpson382AustraliaWest IndiesBridgetown5-May-65
GC Smith, HH Gibbs368South AfricaPakistanCape Town2-Jan-03
L Hutton, C Washbrook359EnglandSouth AfricaJohannesburg27-Dec-48
GC Smith, HH Gibbs338South AfricaEnglandBirmingham24-Jul-03
KC Brathwaite, T Chanderpaul336West IndiesZimbabweBulawayo4-Feb-23
MS Atapattu, ST Jayasuriya335Sri LankaPakistanKandy28-Jun-00
GR Marsh, MA Taylor329AustraliaEnglandNottingham10-Aug-89
JB Hobbs, W Rhodes323EnglandAustraliaMelbourne9-Feb-12
TWM Latham, DP Conway*323New ZealandWest IndiesMount Maunganui18-Dec-25
MA Agarwal, RG Sharma317Indiav South AfricaVisakhapatnam2-Oct-19
Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes312Bangladeshv PakistanKhulna28-Apr-15
GC Smith, HH Gibbs301South Africav West IndiesCenturion16-Jan-04
CG Greenidge, DL Haynes298West Indiesv EnglandSt John's12-Apr-90
Aamer Sohail, Ijaz Ahmed298Pakistanv West IndiesKarachi6-Dec-97
CG Greenidge, DL Haynes296West Indiesv IndiaSt John's28-Apr-83
G Pullar, MC Cowdrey290Englandv South AfricaThe Oval18-Aug-60
M Vijay, S Dhawan289Indiav AustraliaMohali14-Mar-13
JB Hobbs, H Sutcliffe283Englandv AustraliaMelbourne1-Jan-25
M Vijay, S Dhawan283Indiav BangladeshFatullah10-Jun-15

At the close of play, New Zealand were 334/1 in 90 overs with Conway and Jacob Duffy unbeaten on 178 (279) and nine of 16, respectively.

The series forms a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

New Zealand lead the three-match Test series 1-0. The series opener at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, ended in a thrilling draw thanks to Windies all-rounder Justin Greaves' defiant double century (202 not out) while chasing a 531-run target.

The visitors, however, faltered against a rejuvenated Kiwi side in the second match at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. They were dismissed for 205 and 128, and lost by nine wickets.

Elsewhere, England are fighting hard to save the Ashes 2025-26 series in Australia. The Aussies lead the five-match series 2-0 after dominant wins in Perth and Brisbane, and captain Pat Cummins returned to lead Australia in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide after recovering from a back injury.

Steve Smith, who had helmed the team in Cummins' absence -- two eight-wicket wins -- was ruled out of the third match just before the start of the play after showing symptoms of nausea and dizziness, a recurring vestibular issue. Usman Khawaja replaced Smith in the playing XI.

Last month, holders South Africa completed a historic series sweep of India in India, winning the two-match series 2-0.

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 3rd Test: Tom Latham-Devon Conway Register Record Opening Stand - Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa 4th T20I: BCCI Scheduling Comes Under Scanner After Match Called Off Due To Dense Smog In Lucknow

  3. Bangladesh Cricket Board Postpones BPL Opening Ceremony Over Security Reasons - Report

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

