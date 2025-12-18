Tom Latham-Devon Conway registered record opening stand for NZ
It marked the 16th instance of openers posting a triple-century stand in Test cricket
The series forms a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle
Captain Tom Latham and his opening partner Devon Conway created history as New Zealand posted 323 runs for the first wicket on Day 1 of the third and final Test match against visiting West Indies at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Thursday, December 18, 2025.
Latham, 33, won the toss and opted to bat first. A couple off the very first delivery, bowled by Kemar Roach, set the tone. By the 15th over, the Kiwis reached 51 and took Lunch at 83/0 in 28 overs.
Despite a brief rain interruption for some 15 minutes, after 35.5 overs, the New Zealand openers continued their domination and brought up their 200-run stand in the 54th over.
Conway, 34, was the first to reach triple figures, bringing up his sixth Test century in 147 balls with a boundary in the 48th over. Latham followed in the 64th over, reaching his 15th Test ton, and second of the series -- off 183 deliveries with a four.
By the 72nd over, Latham and Conway created the record for the highest opening partnership in New Zealand (277/0), and 300 was up in the 79.5 over -- 125 (228) for Latham and 165 (253) for Conway.
This marked the 16th instance of openers posting a triple-century stand in Test cricket, and the second for New Zealand after 387 by Glenn Turner (259 off 759) and Terry Jarvis (182 off 555) against the West Indies in Georgetown in 1972.
The Windies finally got the breakthrough in the 87th over with the wicket of Latham (137 off 246). Roach induced an outside edge, and Roston Chase completed a fine catch at first slip.
Highest Opening Stands In Test Cricket (300+)
|Partnerships
|Runs
|Team
|Opponents
|Venue
|Year
|ND McKenzie, GC Smith
|415
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Chattogram
|29-Feb-08
|MH Mankad, P Roy
|413
|India
|New Zealand
|Chennai
|6-Jan-56
|V Sehwag, R Dravid
|410
|India
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|13-Jan-06
|GM Turner, TW Jarvis
|387
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|Georgetown
|6-Apr-72
|WM Lawry, RB Simpson
|382
|Australia
|West Indies
|Bridgetown
|5-May-65
|GC Smith, HH Gibbs
|368
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|Cape Town
|2-Jan-03
|L Hutton, C Washbrook
|359
|England
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|27-Dec-48
|GC Smith, HH Gibbs
|338
|South Africa
|England
|Birmingham
|24-Jul-03
|KC Brathwaite, T Chanderpaul
|336
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|4-Feb-23
|MS Atapattu, ST Jayasuriya
|335
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Kandy
|28-Jun-00
|GR Marsh, MA Taylor
|329
|Australia
|England
|Nottingham
|10-Aug-89
|JB Hobbs, W Rhodes
|323
|England
|Australia
|Melbourne
|9-Feb-12
|TWM Latham, DP Conway*
|323
|New Zealand
|West Indies
|Mount Maunganui
|18-Dec-25
|MA Agarwal, RG Sharma
|317
|India
|v South Africa
|Visakhapatnam
|2-Oct-19
|Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes
|312
|Bangladesh
|v Pakistan
|Khulna
|28-Apr-15
|GC Smith, HH Gibbs
|301
|South Africa
|v West Indies
|Centurion
|16-Jan-04
|CG Greenidge, DL Haynes
|298
|West Indies
|v England
|St John's
|12-Apr-90
|Aamer Sohail, Ijaz Ahmed
|298
|Pakistan
|v West Indies
|Karachi
|6-Dec-97
|CG Greenidge, DL Haynes
|296
|West Indies
|v India
|St John's
|28-Apr-83
|G Pullar, MC Cowdrey
|290
|England
|v South Africa
|The Oval
|18-Aug-60
|M Vijay, S Dhawan
|289
|India
|v Australia
|Mohali
|14-Mar-13
|JB Hobbs, H Sutcliffe
|283
|England
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|1-Jan-25
|M Vijay, S Dhawan
|283
|India
|v Bangladesh
|Fatullah
|10-Jun-15
At the close of play, New Zealand were 334/1 in 90 overs with Conway and Jacob Duffy unbeaten on 178 (279) and nine of 16, respectively.
New Zealand lead the three-match Test series 1-0. The series opener at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, ended in a thrilling draw thanks to Windies all-rounder Justin Greaves' defiant double century (202 not out) while chasing a 531-run target.
The visitors, however, faltered against a rejuvenated Kiwi side in the second match at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. They were dismissed for 205 and 128, and lost by nine wickets.
Elsewhere, England are fighting hard to save the Ashes 2025-26 series in Australia. The Aussies lead the five-match series 2-0 after dominant wins in Perth and Brisbane, and captain Pat Cummins returned to lead Australia in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide after recovering from a back injury.
Steve Smith, who had helmed the team in Cummins' absence -- two eight-wicket wins -- was ruled out of the third match just before the start of the play after showing symptoms of nausea and dizziness, a recurring vestibular issue. Usman Khawaja replaced Smith in the playing XI.
Last month, holders South Africa completed a historic series sweep of India in India, winning the two-match series 2-0.