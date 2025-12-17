The Ashes: Steve Smith Targets Boxing Day Return After Late Withdrawal From Adelaide Test

The Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith is aiming to return for the Boxing Day Test after being ruled out minutes before the third Ashes Test in Adelaide due to dizziness and nausea

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Ashes 2025-26 Steve Smith targets boxing day return after adelaide Test withdrawal
Australia's captain Steve Smith reacts after winning the second Ashes Test match against England in Brisbane on December 7, 2025. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Smith was withdrawn shortly before the toss after continued dizziness and nausea

  • Australia confirmed Smith is being treated for a potential vestibular issue

  • Australia’s medical staff expect Smith to be available for the fourth Test starting December 26

Australia batter Steve Smith is targeting a return for the Boxing Day Test after being ruled out moments before play began in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Smith was seen in discussion with Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on the field in the hour leading up to the toss, with the final decision taken to exclude him from the playing XI as he continues to recover from dizziness and nausea.

Vestibular Issue Forces Late Call, Khawaja Recalled

Australia’s team management later confirmed Smith was being treated for a “potential vestibular issue” related to the inner ear, dismissing speculation that he had suffered a concussion during a recent net session.

Smith trained with the squad on Saturday and Sunday, skipped practice on Monday, returned to batting in the nets on Tuesday, and again hit balls on Wednesday morning. Despite being close to selection, the persistence of symptoms led to a precautionary withdrawal.

His absence opened the door for an unexpected recall for Usman Khawaja, who came into the side to bat at No. 4, rather than his usual opening position.

Related Content
Related Content

Speaking at the toss, returning captain Pat Cummins explained the decision.

“Steve is feeling a little bit unwell the last couple of days. He came and gave it a crack this morning but didn’t think he was going to get up for this one, so he’s headed off home,” Cummins said.

“But we’re pretty lucky we have got someone like Usman who can step right in.”

Australia Confident Of Smith’s Return

In a statement, Australian team management said Smith had been assessed and closely monitored, and was close to being available before the final call was made.

“However, given the persistence of symptoms, a decision was made not to proceed,” the statement read.

Smith has experienced vertigo-related symptoms in the past, and the medical team is confident he will be fit for the fourth Test starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ashes Context: Smith’s Leadership, England’s Must-Win Task

Smith captained Australia to eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane in the absence of Cummins, including hitting the winning runs in Brisbane as Australia surged to a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.

Cummins, meanwhile, returned to lead the side in Adelaide after missing the opening Tests due to a back injury sustained in July. He won the toss and elected to bat first in his first Test back.

For England, the Adelaide Test represents a must-win encounter, with defeat effectively ending any hopes of reclaiming the Ashes. With Smith expected back for Boxing Day, Australia remain confident of maintaining control of the series as the contest shifts to Melbourne.

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Supreme Court Refuses to Seek EC Response To News Report On Bihar Voter Revision

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  5. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

  2. Three Indian Students Injured in Sydney Terror Attack

  3. Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

  4. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  5. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Green Sold At Record Sum, Shaw Back To DC, Kartik-Prashant Script History - As It Happened

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa