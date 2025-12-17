The Ashes: Steve Smith Targets Boxing Day Return After Late Withdrawal From Adelaide Test

Smith was withdrawn shortly before the toss after continued dizziness and nausea
Australia batter Steve Smith is targeting a return for the Boxing Day Test after being ruled out moments before play began in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Smith was seen in discussion with Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on the field in the hour leading up to the toss, with the final decision taken to exclude him from the playing XI as he continues to recover from dizziness and nausea.
Vestibular Issue Forces Late Call, Khawaja Recalled
Australia’s team management later confirmed Smith was being treated for a “potential vestibular issue” related to the inner ear, dismissing speculation that he had suffered a concussion during a recent net session.
Smith trained with the squad on Saturday and Sunday, skipped practice on Monday, returned to batting in the nets on Tuesday, and again hit balls on Wednesday morning. Despite being close to selection, the persistence of symptoms led to a precautionary withdrawal.
His absence opened the door for an unexpected recall for Usman Khawaja, who came into the side to bat at No. 4, rather than his usual opening position.
Speaking at the toss, returning captain Pat Cummins explained the decision.
“Steve is feeling a little bit unwell the last couple of days. He came and gave it a crack this morning but didn’t think he was going to get up for this one, so he’s headed off home,” Cummins said.
“But we’re pretty lucky we have got someone like Usman who can step right in.”
Australia Confident Of Smith’s Return
In a statement, Australian team management said Smith had been assessed and closely monitored, and was close to being available before the final call was made.
“However, given the persistence of symptoms, a decision was made not to proceed,” the statement read.
Smith has experienced vertigo-related symptoms in the past, and the medical team is confident he will be fit for the fourth Test starting December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Ashes Context: Smith’s Leadership, England’s Must-Win Task
Smith captained Australia to eight-wicket victories in Perth and Brisbane in the absence of Cummins, including hitting the winning runs in Brisbane as Australia surged to a 2-0 lead in the five-match Ashes series.
Cummins, meanwhile, returned to lead the side in Adelaide after missing the opening Tests due to a back injury sustained in July. He won the toss and elected to bat first in his first Test back.
For England, the Adelaide Test represents a must-win encounter, with defeat effectively ending any hopes of reclaiming the Ashes. With Smith expected back for Boxing Day, Australia remain confident of maintaining control of the series as the contest shifts to Melbourne.
(With AP Inputs)