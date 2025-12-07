Ashes 2025-26: Steve Smith Rattles Jofra Archer With Furious Chatter - Watch

Australian captain Steve Smith got into the act against England's express pacer Jofra Archer, moments before the Aussies doubles their lead in the 5-match Ashes Test series at the land down under

Rohan Mukherjee
Australia Vs England 2nd Ashes Test day 2 photo-Steve Smith
Australia's captain Steve Smith hits a six during the second Ashes cricket test match between Australia and England in Brisbane. | Photo: AP/Tertius Pickard
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Steve Smith and Jofra Archer involved in verbal spat on day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test

  • Smith smacked Archer for consecutive boundaries, following confrontation

  • Watch the video

It seems like Steve Smith has become a different batter altogether since applying the anti-glare tapes under his eyes. His ruthlessness was on full display in the 4th day of the 2nd Ashes Test against England at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

Sheer drama unfolded between the Australian captain and England's express pacer Jofra Archer. It all happened before the Aussies captured the Pink ball Test by 8-wickets to gain a 2-0 lead ahead of the 3rd match in Adelaide.

Australia were in a hurry to close the 2nd Test after England set up just 65 runs as the target. Travis Head and Jake Weatherlad first added 37 runs before the former's departure for 22 runs, while Marnus Labuschagne got out cheaply for 3 runs.

Then came the Australian captain Steve Smith and he produced one of the most heated moments in this Ashes series. Smith had quite a few things to get off his chest when Jofra Archer came to bowl his 5th over.

Archer bowled at high intensity and Smith wasn't having any of it. The latter chirped a few words and the English pacer didn't like it.

"Bowl fast when there's nothing going on champion." - Steve Smith was caught on the stump mic.

Watch Video

What followed was absolute embarrassment for Jofra Archer, who got smacked for consecutive boundaries off the next few deliveries.

After pulling one away for a four, Smith followed up with a leading edge six to the back. He slapped another maximum off Archer, this time the pull shot was perfectly timed.

Jofra Archer, who was smiling after his over ended, was surely rattled by Steve Smith's antics, and eventually, it was the latter who had the last laugh.

Three Lions Aim To Bounce Back In Adelaide

Ben Stokes and co will be highly disappointed with how the things went for them in the 2nd Test.

The Three Lions will be looking to reset and comeback stronger as an unit in the 3rd Test match at the Adelaide Oval from December 17 onwards.

Published At:
Tags

