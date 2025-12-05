Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Jake Weatherald impresses with his 72 on day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test
He is the first Test cricketer from Australia's Northern Territory
Weatherald was reduced to the dressing room by Jofra Archer with an absolute blinder - Watch
England pacer Jofra Archer bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to name the wicket of Australian opener Jake Weatherald. The left-hander was dismissed after a gritty half-century on day 2 of the 2nd Ashes Test at the iconic Gabba.
After England were bowled out for 334 at the start of day 2, Jake Weatherald walked out to bat alongside the dangerous Travis Head.
While all eyes were on Travis Head, it was Jake Weatherald who stole the show with his exquisite batting after missing out on performing well in the 1st Test at Perth.
His ability to negate the new ball was quite impressive and his batting would have surely brought smiles to the faces of Australian selectors, who dropped the veteran Usman Khawaja to slot Weatherald as an opener.
Having turned 31 yesterday, Jake Weatherald gave himself a perfect birthday present with an half-century, following Travis Head's premature departure.
Weatherald's 72-run knock off 78 deliveries included some nifty square cuts and eye pleasing straight drives. Just as he was starting to look absolutely untouchable, it took Jofra Archer a pinpoint delivery to get the left-hander out.
Archer kept his length slightly higher, inviting Weatherald to flick towards the leg-side, but the ball nipped right into the front pad. The English fielders made a huge shout but the on-field Umpire wasn't convinced, forcing Ben Stokes to take the innings' first DRS.
Watch The Video
3 red lights were shown in the DRS replay and the Umpire had to reverse his decision to out. It was a very important wicket for the English camp, given the way Jake Weatherald was operating.
Earlier in the Test match, Joe Root scored his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil. He remained solid at the crease until the end and remained not-out at 138 runs.
His knock was crucial in helping England post 334 runs on the board.
The Pink ball Picasso Mitchell Starc made his presence felt once again with a 6-wicket haul. At the moment, Australia are 223/3 after 44 overs with a trail of 106 runs.