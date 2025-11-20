AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc's Milestone Hunt Adds Fire To Ashes

Mitchell Starc ready to take responsibility of leading Australia's bowling attack
Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined through injury
Starc will needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 Ashes wickets
Mitchell Starc is ready to take on the responsibility of leading Australia's bowling attack in the first Ashes Test against England.
With both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood sidelined through injury, Starc will be the primary bowler for Australia during the first Test, which begins on Friday in Perth.
Starc has taken 97 Test wickets against England. His haul has come across 22 Ashes Tests.
The 35-year-old has played 100 Tests for Australia and taken 402 wickets in the longest format, and he is ready to carry the Baggy Green's attack.
"I think we're all pretty clear on what our roles are," Starc said.
"Obviously, I've got a little bit more experience there. Scott [Boland's] been around for a fair while now, so it's not like I'm telling him what to do."
"We've got Pat [Cummins] in the sheds with us anyway. I may take on a little bit of an experienced role, if you like. But we've all been around the traps for a while, so it's just staying together as a group."
While Cummins will miss the opening Test, he is expected to return for the second match in Brisbane.
"Probably understand why he doesn't train much, because when he does, he makes us all look silly," Starc added.
"He was really, really sharp the other day. Sounds like he's pulling up pretty well. So very positive."
Australia have not lost the Ashes since 2015, while they last suffered a series defeat on home soil in 2010-11.