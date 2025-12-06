AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Australia dismissed for 511 runs in first innings
England slump to 134 for 6 at stumps on Day 3
Mitchell Starc scores 77 before striking twice in England's second essay
Australia edged closer to moving 2-0 up in the Ashes series, after England suffered another batting collapse late on day three.
After bowling Australia out for 511 earlier in the day, giving the hosts a lead of 177 at the halfway point, England fell to 134-6 at stumps in Brisbane.
Alex Carey (63) reached his half-century to put some pressure on the England bowlers, and the frustration continued for the tourists as Mitchell Starc scored 77 off 141 to give Australia a healthy lead.
Scott Boland (2-33) removed Ben Duckett (15) in the eighth over, while Zak Crawley (44) looked to build on his positive first-innings display.
However, the Australian seamers found their rhythm as Michael Neser caught and bowled both Crawley and Ollie Pope (26), before Starc (2-48) picked up the important wicket of Joe Root (15).
Starc then found the outside edge of Jamie Smith (four), while Boland dismissed Harry Brook (15) to put Australia in the driving seat.
England captain Ben Stokes (four not out) and Will Jacks (four) will start day four at the crease, though they have a huge job on their hands if England are to walk away with a result at the Gabba.
Data Debrief: Australia’s batting sets the tone
For just the third time in Test history, all 11 players for Australia reached double-figures with the bat, with the Baggy Greens also achieving the feat against India in 1948 and Sri Lanka in 1992.
Starc also became the first Australian to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in a men’s Ashes Test since Mitchell Johnson (64 & 5-42) at the Gabba in 2013.
England will now have to make history in order to win this Test, as no side has ever lost in the longest format after gaining a first-innings lead at the Gabba when batting second.