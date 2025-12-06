AUS Vs ENG Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: All-Round Mitchell Starc Leaves England Reeling In Brisbane

Australia vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test, Day 3: Australia extended their dominance on the third day of the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba, Brisbane on December 6, 2025. Catch the AUS vs ENG highlights here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
AUS Vs ENG Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3
AUS Vs ENG Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: Australia's Mitchell Starc appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of England's captain Ben Stokes in Brisbane. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AUS were bowled out for 511 vs ENG in the 2nd Ashes Test

  • Starc scored a valiant 77 against English bowlers

  • Live score feed available for the 2nd AUS vs ENG Test

Having harried England with the ball in this Ashes series prior to Saturday (December 6, 2025), Mitchell Starc did damage with the bat, too on Day 3 of the second test. At stumps in Brisbane, England were teetering on 134 for 6 in their second innings and still needed to score 43 runs to make Australia bat again. England skipper Ben Stokes and allrounder Will Jacks were both not out 4 at the end of play.

Starc was picked as Player of the Match for his 10-wicket haul in Australia's thumping eight-wicket win in the series opener at Perth. He's in line for another award in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. After taking six wickets in England's first innings of 334 on Days 1 and 2, he scored an innings-high 77 as Australia responded with 511 runs, and then took two wickets in the night session.

For England, Brydon Carse was the pick of the bowlers with 4/152, and Stokes took three.

Catch the 2nd AUS vs ENG Ashes Test scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary:

Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Playing XIs

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming

The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

Published At:
