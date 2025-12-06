AUS Vs ENG Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: All-Round Mitchell Starc Leaves England Reeling In Brisbane

Having harried England with the ball in this Ashes series prior to Saturday (December 6, 2025), Mitchell Starc did damage with the bat, too on Day 3 of the second test. At stumps in Brisbane, England were teetering on 134 for 6 in their second innings and still needed to score 43 runs to make Australia bat again. England skipper Ben Stokes and allrounder Will Jacks were both not out 4 at the end of play.