AUS Vs ENG Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 3: All-Round Mitchell Starc Leaves England Reeling In Brisbane

Having harried England with the ball in this Ashes series prior to Saturday (December 6, 2025), Mitchell Starc did damage with the bat, too on Day 3 of the second test. At stumps in Brisbane, England were teetering on 134 for 6 in their second innings and still needed to score 43 runs to make Australia bat again. England skipper Ben Stokes and allrounder Will Jacks were both not out 4 at the end of play.
Starc was picked as Player of the Match for his 10-wicket haul in Australia's thumping eight-wicket win in the series opener at Perth. He's in line for another award in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba. After taking six wickets in England's first innings of 334 on Days 1 and 2, he scored an innings-high 77 as Australia responded with 511 runs, and then took two wickets in the night session.
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Playing XIs
England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer
Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett
Australia vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Live Streaming
The Australia vs England Ashes Tests will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.