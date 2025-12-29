Delhi Vs Saurashtra Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: DEL To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Delhi face Saurashtra in Round 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 29 at KSCA Cricket Ground 2, Alur
Delhi are playing without Virat Kohli, with Yash Dhull batting at one-down
Delhi face Saurashtra in Round 3 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 on December 29 at KSCA Cricket Ground 2 in Alur. Delhi are unbeaten in their first two games and bring a star-studded lineup into this clash.
Virat Kohli, who scored 208 runs in two innings and became the fastest to 16,000 List A runs, will miss the game after returning to Mumbai.
Saurashtra, led by Harvik Desai, have one win and one loss so far. All-rounders Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani add depth, while pacers Chetan Sakariya and Ankur Pawar could make early inroads. Sitting seventh, Saurashtra will aim to exploit Delhi’s weakened side.
Delhi have won the toss and have opted to field first against Saurashtra.
Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai(w/c), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Ankur Panwar, Hiten Kanbi
Delhi (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Arpit Rana, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Harsh Tyagi, Ayush Doseja, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Prince Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma