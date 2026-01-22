Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja To Compete Against Each Other

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Get the live score of Day 1 of the Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 which is being played over multiple venues across India.

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1
Shubman Gill is set to feature for Punjab against Saurashtra in round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 on January 22, 2026. X/Shubman Gill
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of Round 6 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26, where we'll cover multiple red-ball domestic cricket matches of India from across different venues of the country. This round of the tournament is taking place after a substantial break of more than 2 months. A lot of domestic white-ball action has taken place during these times, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the T20 format and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in the 50-over format, but now the action shifts back to the most grueling and testing format - the Test format, where all the domestic teams of India will compete for the coveted Ranji Trophy title. Check out the live score of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Hi There!

Good morning cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the round 6 of the Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26. India's premier red-ball domestic underway with multiple teams fighting it out across India. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the riveting day of Test cricket.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  2. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  4. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

  5. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Serbian Star Targets 11th Title Push

  3. Anastasia Potapova Vs Emma Raducanu Australian Open: British Star To 'Re-Evaluate' Playing Style After Exit

  4. Maria Sakkari Vs Mirra Andreeva Highlights, Australian Open 2026: Teenager Storms Into Third Round With Emphatic Win

  5. Australian Open 2026, Day 4: Carlos Alcaraz Marches Into Third Round As Career Slam Dream Gathers Pace

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

  2. Me Coming Out Alive Is A Miracle: Hany Babu, Bhima-Koregaon Accused, On Life Behind Bars

  3. Correctional Facility Or The World Of Endless Repetition, Solitude and Boredom?

  4. Voices From Prison: 'In Jail, I Measured Time From One Court Date to Another'

  5. Mamata Tells DMs To Follow SC Norms On Electoral Roll Revision

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  2. US Vice President J D Vance, Wife Usha Expect Fourth Child

  3. Carney Says Old World Order Is Not Coming Back, Calls On Middle Powers To Unite

  4. Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

  5. Chile Declares Catastrophe As 18 Killed In Raging Wildfires

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins