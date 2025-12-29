Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Eye Round Of 16 Qualification In Group A Concluder

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off
And we are underway for the 1st half as Zambia look to upset an strong Moroccan side.
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group A Table
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Line-Up
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Chipolopolo Line-Up
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Playing XI
Starters: Bono (GK), Mazraoui, Aguerd, Masina, Chibi, El Aynaoui, Ounahi, Diaz, Saibari, Ezzalzouli and El Kaabi
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Chipolopolo Playing XI
Starters: Mwanza (GK), Banda, Sakala, Chanda, Musonda, Chongo, Chaiwa, Hamansenya, Kangwa, Liteta and Daka
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Read Our Full Match Preview
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions' Journey So Far
Morocco started strong by defeating Comoros 2–0, featuring a Brahim Díaz goal and an Ayoub El Kaabi bicycle kick. They were later held to a 1–1 draw by Mali. With four points, the Atlas Lions currently lead Group A heading into their final matches.
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 22
Morocco wins: 14
Zambia Wins: 6
Draws: 2
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Zambia Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Group A match
Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat
Time: 12:30AM (IST)
Live Streaming: Fancode app/website
Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome
Hello and a very warm welcome to each and everyone joining us for the Zambia Vs Morocco live blog. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.