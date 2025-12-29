Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Eye Round Of 16 Qualification In Group A Concluder

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Get all the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Hello African Football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 edition. On the final matchday of Group A, hosts Morocco take on Zambia at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The Atlas Lions are well on course to qualify for the round of 16 and they just need a point tonight to go through. They are currently table toppers with 4 points after a win and a draw against Comoros and Mali respectively. Zambia, on the other hand, have neither won nor lost a game in the on-going AFCON edition. Both of their previous two encounters against Mali and Comoros were draws. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off

And we are underway for the 1st half as Zambia look to upset an strong Moroccan side.

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group A Table

AFCON 2025-26 Group A Table
AFCON 2025-26 Group A Table Google

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Line-Up

Morocco's formation against Zambia in AFCON matchday 3
Morocco's formation against Zambia in AFCON matchday 3 Google

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Chipolopolo Line-Up

Zambia's formation against Morocco in AFCON
Zambia's formation against Morocco in AFCON Google

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Playing XI

Starters: Bono (GK), Mazraoui, Aguerd, Masina, Chibi, El Aynaoui, Ounahi, Diaz, Saibari, Ezzalzouli and El Kaabi

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Chipolopolo Playing XI

Starters: Mwanza (GK), Banda, Sakala, Chanda, Musonda, Chongo, Chaiwa, Hamansenya, Kangwa, Liteta and Daka

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Read Our Full Match Preview

Check how Morocco and Zambia have fared in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 so far.

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions' Journey So Far 

Morocco started strong by defeating Comoros 2–0, featuring a Brahim Díaz goal and an Ayoub El Kaabi bicycle kick. They were later held to a 1–1 draw by Mali. With four points, the Atlas Lions currently lead Group A heading into their final matches.

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Total matches: 22

Morocco wins: 14

Zambia Wins: 6

Draws: 2

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details

Fixture: Zambia Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Group A match

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Time: 12:30AM (IST)

Live Streaming: Fancode app/website

Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Welcome

Hello and a very warm welcome to each and everyone joining us for the Zambia Vs Morocco live blog. Stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.

Published At:
Tags

