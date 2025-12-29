Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Eye Round Of 16 Qualification In Group A Concluder

Morocco Vs Comoros Live Score, AFCON 2025: Achraf Hakimi-Led Atlas Lions Face Coelacanths In Opener Photo: FIFA

Hello African Football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 edition. On the final matchday of Group A, hosts Morocco take on Zambia at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The Atlas Lions are well on course to qualify for the round of 16 and they just need a point tonight to go through. They are currently table toppers with 4 points after a win and a draw against Comoros and Mali respectively. Zambia, on the other hand, have neither won nor lost a game in the on-going AFCON edition. Both of their previous two encounters against Mali and Comoros were draws. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, playing XIs, scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Dec 2025, 12:34:41 am IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Kick-Off And we are underway for the 1st half as Zambia look to upset an strong Moroccan side.

30 Dec 2025, 12:24:28 am IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Group A Table AFCON 2025-26 Group A Table Google

29 Dec 2025, 11:49:01 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Line-Up Morocco's formation against Zambia in AFCON matchday 3 Google

29 Dec 2025, 11:49:01 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Chipolopolo Line-Up Zambia's formation against Morocco in AFCON Google

29 Dec 2025, 11:49:01 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions Playing XI Starters: Bono (GK), Mazraoui, Aguerd, Masina, Chibi, El Aynaoui, Ounahi, Diaz, Saibari, Ezzalzouli and El Kaabi

29 Dec 2025, 11:43:39 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Chipolopolo Playing XI Starters: Mwanza (GK), Banda, Sakala, Chanda, Musonda, Chongo, Chaiwa, Hamansenya, Kangwa, Liteta and Daka

29 Dec 2025, 11:43:39 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Read Our Full Match Preview Check how Morocco and Zambia have fared in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 so far.

29 Dec 2025, 11:21:42 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Atlas Lions' Journey So Far Morocco started strong by defeating Comoros 2–0, featuring a Brahim Díaz goal and an Ayoub El Kaabi bicycle kick. They were later held to a 1–1 draw by Mali. With four points, the Atlas Lions currently lead Group A heading into their final matches.

29 Dec 2025, 11:07:16 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head Total matches: 22 Morocco wins: 14 Zambia Wins: 6 Draws: 2

29 Dec 2025, 10:47:09 pm IST Zambia Vs Morocco LIVE Score, AFCON 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Zambia Vs Morocco, AFCON 2025-26 Group A match Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat Time: 12:30AM (IST) Live Streaming: Fancode app/website