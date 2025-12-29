Morocco Vs Zambia Live Streaming, AFCON 2025-26: When, Where To Watch The Group A Encounter? Check Head-To-Head

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy