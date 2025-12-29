Morocco Vs Zambia Live Streaming, AFCON 2025-26: When, Where To Watch The Group A Encounter? Check Head-To-Head

Morocco and Zambia lock horns in their final Group stage match
Achraf Hakimi set to return after injury lay-off
Get the preview and live streaming details
AFCON 2025-26 hosts Morocco are all set to lock horns with Zambia in an all-important Group A match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.
Morocco head into the final group match in a commanding position at the top of the table with 4 points, following a 2-0 win against Comoros and a hard-fought 1–1 draw with Mali in their previous outings.
A draw tonight will be enough to secure their progression to the round of 16.
Zambia, under the guidance of head coach Moses Sichone, sit 3rd in Group A with 2 points after consecutive draws.
The equation is simple for the Copper Bullets but it will be easier said than done. A victory tonight against Morocco guarantees a top-two finish, while a loss could result in an exit, extending their wait for an AFCON knockout match since their triumph in 2012.
The Atlas Lions will rely on the clinical form of Brahim Diaz, who has found the back of the net in both games so far.
The mastermind head coach Walid Regragui has faced some tactical criticism after their draw againstt Mali, but the return of Achraf Hakimi to the Moroccan side will be a significant boost.
Zambia will hope for their Leicester City star Patson Daka to rediscover his scoring touch. The team must also manage internal tensions following captain Fashion Sakala’s aggressive outrage on being substituted in the previous round.
Morocco Vs Zimbabwe, AFCON 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 22
Morocco wins: 14
Zambia Wins: 6
Draws: 2
Morocco Vs Zimbabwe, AFCON 2025-26: Live Streaming
When And Where Will Morocco Vs Zimbabwe Group A Match Be Played?
The Africa Cup of Nations match Group A match between Morocco and Zambia will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat. The game is scheduled to kick off at 12:30AM (IST) on December 30.
Where To Watch Morocco Vs Zambia?
The Morocco Vs Zambia, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed in India on Fancode app and website