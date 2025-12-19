AILET 2026 Result and Final Answer Key Check result at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Result Status: AILET 2026 Result and Final Answer Key are officially out.
Website: Check scorecard and key at nationallawuniversitydelhi. In.
Counselling: Registration opens on December 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM.
Final Key: Released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs; no objections allowed.
First Merit List: Scheduled for release on January 8, 2026.
The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially declared the AILET 2026 Result and released the Final Answer Key today, December 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) on December 14 can now check their scores and rank on the official portal. Along with the scorecard, the university has published the final answer keys for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes. Since these are the final keys, no further objections will be entertained.
The university has also announced the counselling schedule, with the invite list set to be released on December 19, marking the start of the admission process. This year's results reflect intense competition among thousands of aspirants vying for limited seats at NLU Delhi and other participating NLUs. The merit lists will determine admission prospects for the prestigious 5-year BA LLB (Hons) and 1-year LLM programmes.
How to Download AILET Result and Final Answer Key
Candidates can follow these steps to access their results and the final answer key:
Visit the Official Website: Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
For Result: Click on the "AILET 2026 Result" link. Log in using your registered mobile number and password.
For Answer Key: Locate the "Notifications" section and click on the "Final Answer Key 2026" link for your respective course (BA LLB/LLM).
Download: The scorecard will appear on your dashboard, while the answer key will open as a PDF. Download and save both for future reference.
AILET 2026 Counselling Dates and Process
NLU Delhi has released a detailed schedule for the counselling process:
Invite List Release: December 19, 2025.
Registration Window: Eligible candidates must register online between December 19 (6:00 PM) and December 27, 2025 (11:00 AM).
Registration Fee: A mandatory fee (typically Rs. 30,000 for General/OBC and Rs. 20,000 for SC/ST/PWD) must be paid to participate.
First Merit List: The first provisional merit list of selected candidates will be published on January 8, 2026.
After downloading the AILET 2026 Result and verifying their score and rank, candidates should immediately check their eligibility in the counselling invite list and complete the online registration within the given deadline. They must also keep all required documents, fee payments, and preferences ready to ensure a smooth counselling and admission process at NLU Delhi and other participating institutions.