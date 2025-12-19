AILET 2026 Result and Final Answer Key Check result at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially declared the AILET 2026 Result and released the Final Answer Key today, December 18, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) on December 14 can now check their scores and rank on the official portal. Along with the scorecard, the university has published the final answer keys for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programmes. Since these are the final keys, no further objections will be entertained.