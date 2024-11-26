Nations Convene In South Korea To Finalize Plastic Pollution Treaty

The United Nations has described plastic pollution as a crisis that is "choking the planet," affecting lakes, rivers, oceans, and even human bodies. UN Environment Programme Executive Director Inger Andersen urged swift action, saying, "Don't kick the can, or the plastic bottle, down the road. This is an issue about intergenerational justice for those who will come after us, living with all this garbage. We can solve this, and we must get it done in Busan."