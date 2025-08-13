Hollywood Meets Tennis At US Open 2025: Matthew McConaughey And Nick Kyrgios Rally In New York - Watch

The event blended Hollywood and sports before the US Open 2025, showcasing the joy of the game
Celebrity involvement in tennis has surged, enhancing public interest
The 2025 US Open starts on August 18 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York City witnessed an unexpected celebrity tennis match ahead of the 2025 US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the calendar, as Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey joined Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios for a friendly hit.
The relaxed session was filled with laughter and casual rallies, proving that warm-ups before major tournaments like the US Open can be both fun and informal. This unique moment brought together the worlds of entertainment and professional tennis, capturing the attention of fans and onlookers in New York.
Celebrity tennis matches have a storied history in New York City, blending entertainment with sport. In 2009, the Billie Jean King Cup at Madison Square Garden featured top players like Serena and Venus Williams, Ana Ivanovic, and Jelena Jankovic, marking the return of women's tennis to the venue for nearly a decade. The event included a tribute to Billie Jean King, with appearances by former President Bill Clinton and other prominent figures.
On-Court Banter, Coaching Tips, And Hollywood Stories
During their time on court, Nick Kyrgios, who is preparing for the 2025 US Open, shared a memorable line: “Pressure is a privilege.” The pair discussed tennis, fitness routines, and Matthew McConaughey’s regular games with Woody Harrelson, highlighting the actor’s passion for tennis over jogging.
Kyrgios offered McConaughey some light coaching tips, while McConaughey remarked that tennis is “a hell of a lot more fun than running a mile.”
The session was not about competition or keeping score, but about enjoying the game and the camaraderie between a Hollywood star and a professional athlete. Compliments were exchanged for good shots, and the event ended with handshakes, leaving spectators with smiles and a renewed appreciation for the joy of sport.
US Open 2025: Dates, Venue, And Where To Watch Live
The 2025 US Open, one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, begins on August 18 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Tennis fans can catch all the live action on JioHotstar and the Star Sports network in India.
The US Open has been held annually in New York since 1978, when it moved to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In 2024, the tournament attracted over 950,000 spectators, setting a new attendance record.
The US Open was the first Grand Slam to introduce equal prize money for men and women in 1973, a milestone for gender equality in tennis.
A Feel-Good Moment For Tennis And Entertainment Fans
Celebrity involvement in tennis events has grown in recent times, with several high-profile matches and charity tournaments drawing global attention. In 2023, the “Tennis Plays for Peace” exhibition in New York featured actors, musicians, and top-ranked players, raising over USD 1.2 million for humanitarian causes.
The ATP and WTA have reported increased social media engagement when celebrities participate in pre-tournament activities, with a 17 per cent rise in related content views during Grand Slam weeks.
This trend has also encouraged more youth participation in tennis, according to the USTA’s 2024 community outreach report.
And this lighthearted encounter between Matthew McConaughey and Nick Kyrgios ahead of the 2025 US Open served as a reminder of the universal appeal of sport. The blend of Hollywood charm and tennis skill created a memorable moment for both fans and participants, highlighting the fun and camaraderie that make tennis a beloved game worldwide.