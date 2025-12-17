Rob Reiner’s Son Nick To Be Charged With Two Counts Of Murder

Nick Reiner is expected to face two murder charges over the deaths of his parents at their Los Angeles home.
Prosecutors plan to add special circumstances that could result in life imprisonment without parole.
The motive remains unclear, and Reiner is being held without bail as the investigation continues.
Los Angeles authorities are set to charge Nick Reiner, the son of filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, prosecutors said.
Nick Reiner, 32, is accused of killing Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were found stabbed to death at their home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighbourhood. The couple was discovered after a family member alerted police.
Prosecutors said the charges will include special circumstances related to multiple victims and the alleged use of a deadly weapon, which could lead to a life sentence without parole if Reiner is convicted. Officials have not yet indicated whether they will seek the death penalty.
Nick Reiner was arrested shortly after the bodies were found and is currently being held without bail. His court arraignment has been delayed pending medical clearance, according to authorities.
Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive. Nick Reiner has previously spoken about struggles with substance abuse and periods of homelessness. Those experiences were later depicted in a semi-autobiographical film he co-wrote with his father.
Rob Reiner is a prominent Hollywood director and actor known for films including When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride and A Few Good Men. Tributes have poured in from across the film industry following news of the couple’s deaths.