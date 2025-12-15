Two Found Dead At Los Angeles Home Of Actor-Director Rob Reiner

Authorities have not officially identified the deceased, though media reports named them as Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, 68.

  • Los Angeles police said two people were found dead at a west Los Angeles home linked to Rob Reiner.

  • The case being investigated as an apparent homicide.

  • Reiner was a prominent actor-director known for films including All in the Family, The Princess Bride and When Harry Met Sally, as well as for his political activism.

Two people were found dead at the Los Angeles home of actor-director Rob Reiner, with law enforcement officials probing the circumstances in what appears to be a homicide, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on Sunday.

The LAPD did not disclose the identities of the deceased. However, a Los Angeles Fire Department official earlier told Reuters that a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were found dead at a residence in west Los Angeles at an address that public records link to Reiner. Media outlets identified the deceased as Reiner and his wife.

Reiner, 78, rose to fame as a co-star in the 1970s CBS television comedy "All in the Family" and went on to direct several acclaimed films, including "The Princess Bride," "This is Spinal Tap," "When Harry Met Sally," "Stand by Me" and "The American President."

His wife, Michele, 68, was formerly a photographer and took the photograph of Donald Trump that appears on the cover of his book "Trump: The Art of the Deal."

Beyond his Hollywood career, Rob Reiner, a New York City native and the son of late comedy writer and actor Carl Reiner, was also known for his political activism. He appeared in advertisements criticising George W. Bush during the 2004 presidential election and supported then Democratic candidate John Kerry. He also backed Democratic presidential hopefuls Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

Reiner was previously married to Penny Marshall, who starred as Laverne in "Laverne & Shirley" and later became a producer and director. He later married actor Michele Singer, with whom he has three children.

