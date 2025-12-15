Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Joe Russo And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were stabbed to death in their LA home on Sunday.
The entire Hollywood is mourning the tragic demise of Reiner and his wife.
Some of his notable works as a director include Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992), among others.
Legendary Hollywood filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, 78, was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, 68, at their home in Los Angeles on December 14. Authorities are investigating the case, and it is suspected to be an apparent homicide.
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele found dead at their LA home
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," his family said in a statement. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
Celebrities pay tribute to Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner and his wife's death has sent shockwaves across the USA, especially in Hollywood. Elijah Wood, who starred in Rob's 1994 movie North, mourned the tragic death of the couple. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle (sic)."
Oscar winner Kathy Bates said Rob "changed the course of my life."
"I loved Rob," the actress told NBC in a statement. "He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist."
Bates worked with the filmmaker in the 1990 film Misery.
Josh Gad wrote, “Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices.”
John Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s The Sure Thing, wrote on Twitter, "Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man."
Director Paul Feig called Rob his "true hero," sharing one of his most "cherished pictures" with the filmmaker. "A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best, he added.
Actress Virginia Madsen also paid a heartfelt tribute to Rob, thanking him for giving " so much joy to hold on to," and added, "Life and talent always turned up to 11."
Filmmaker Joe Russo tweeted, "I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men."
Who was Rob Reiner?
Reiner, born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, was the son of the comedy legend Carl Reiner and actress Estelle. He started his career in the 1960s and earned recognition for his groundbreaking TV sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, for which he bagged two Emmy Awards.
He also achieved success with This Is Spinal Tap (1984), which he directed and also played on-screen director Marty DiBergi.
Apart from being an iconic figure in Hollywood, Reiner was also a political force, an advocate for progressive causes. He supported issues including LGBTQ+ rights, particularly marriage equality, free preschool education and many more.