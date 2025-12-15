Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Joe Russo And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were stabbed to death in their LA home on Sunday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rob Reiner-Michele Singers death
Celebs mourn Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's death Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were stabbed to death in their LA home on Sunday.

  • The entire Hollywood is mourning the tragic demise of Reiner and his wife.

  • Some of his notable works as a director include Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992), among others.

Legendary Hollywood filmmaker and actor Rob Reiner, 78, was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Singer, 68, at their home in Los Angeles on December 14. Authorities are investigating the case, and it is suspected to be an apparent homicide.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michele found dead at their LA home

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," his family said in a statement. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Celebrities pay tribute to Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner and his wife's death has sent shockwaves across the USA, especially in Hollywood. Elijah Wood, who starred in Rob's 1994 movie North, mourned the tragic death of the couple. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Horrified to hear of the passing of Rob Reiner and his wonderful wife Michelle (sic)."

Related Content
Related Content

Oscar winner Kathy Bates said Rob "changed the course of my life."

"I loved Rob," the actress told NBC in a statement. "He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist."

Bates worked with the filmmaker in the 1990 film Misery.

Josh Gad wrote, “Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices.”

John Cusack, who starred in Reiner’s The Sure Thing, wrote on Twitter, "Shocked by the death of Rob Reiner – a great man."


Director Paul Feig called Rob his "true hero," sharing one of his most "cherished pictures" with the filmmaker. "A true visionary titan and a lovely lovely person. One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best, he added.

Actress Virginia Madsen also paid a heartfelt tribute to Rob, thanking him for giving " so much joy to hold on to," and added, "Life and talent always turned up to 11."


Filmmaker Joe Russo tweeted, "I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men."

Who was Rob Reiner?

Reiner, born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, was the son of the comedy legend Carl Reiner and actress Estelle. He started his career in the 1960s and earned recognition for his groundbreaking TV sitcom All in the Family in the 1970s, for which he bagged two Emmy Awards.

He also achieved success with This Is Spinal Tap (1984), which he directed and also played on-screen director Marty DiBergi.

Some of his notable works as a director include Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992), among others.

Apart from being an iconic figure in Hollywood, Reiner was also a political force, an advocate for progressive causes. He supported issues including LGBTQ+ rights, particularly marriage equality, free preschool education and many more. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Marching Steadily Towards 131-Run Target | BAN 81/2 (15)

  2. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Islanders Make Steady Start In 236-Run Chase | SL 14/0 (3)

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Abhimanyu Easwaran Added To Registered Players’ List – Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Eclipses Unique Wicket-Taking Record - Check Details

  5. Abhishek Sharma Dominates Elite First-Ball Six List As India Beat South Africa By Seven Wickets In 3rd T20I

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Guns, Power And The Adivasi Ideology

  2. Bengaluru Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips City with Temperature Dip and Moderate Air Quality

  3. Parliamentary Panel Urges UGC Recognition For Sonam Wangchuk’s HIAL In Ladakh

  4. Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhikshan Bill: The Catastrophic Implications for Higher Education in India

  5. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Zelenskyy Signals NATO Compromise to End Ukraine War

  2. UK Steps Up Security After Sydney Bondi Beach Terror Attack

  3. At Least 10 Killed in Shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

  4. Jaishankar Meets European, UK And Egyptian Ministers At Sir Bani Yas Forum 2025

  5. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 15, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Taurus, Libra, And Pisces

  2. Bondi Beach Shooting: Father and Son Accused As Death Toll Reaches 15

  3. Sydney Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were The Attackers?

  4. Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Islanders Make Steady Start In 236-Run Chase | SL 14/0 (3)

  5. Bangladesh Vs Nepal LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Tigers Marching Steadily Towards 131-Run Target | BAN 81/2 (15)

  6. Delhi Air Pollution Hits Winter Peak: AQI Reaches 461, Health Risks Rise

  7. NIA To File Charge Sheet In Pahalgam Terror Attack That Killed 26

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Dense Fog and Hazardous Air Quality Persist Across Region