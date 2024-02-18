Rob Reiner's Meeting With Wife Made Him Change 'When Harry Met Sally' Ending

"It was going to be the two of them seeing each other after years, talking and then walking away from each other," Reiner told Wallace, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter'. "I had been married for 10 years. I'd been single for 10 years, and I couldn't figure out how I was ever going to be with anybody, and that gave birth to 'When Harry Met Sally'."

Reiner continued, "I met my wife Michele, who I've been married to now for 35 years. I met her while we were making the film, and I changed the ending." When Wallace asked if fans have Michele to thank for the tear-jerker finale, Reiner said, "That's right."