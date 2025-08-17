Jannik Sinner Vs Terence Atmane, Cincinnati Open 2025: Top Seed Sinner Seals Straight-Set Win To Move To Finals

Jannik Sinner surpassed Roger Federer’s record by booking his place in the eighth straight ATP Masters 1000 or grand slam finals

Jannik Sinner vs Terence Atmane Cincinnati Open 2025 semi-final
Jannik Sinner celebrates after seasling his Cincinnati Open 2025 semi-final win over Terence Atmane.
  • Jannik Sinner beat qualifier Terence Atmane 7-6, (7-4), 6-2 to reach the Cincinnati Open 2025 final

  • Atmane, who had earlier defeated Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz, could not overcome Sinner

  • The Italian advanced to his eighth straight ATP Masters 1000 or grand slam final

Jannik Sinner booked his spot in the Cincinnati Open final after a straight-sets win over qualifier Terence Atmane.

Atmane, who knocked out the likes of Holger Rune and Taylor Fritz on his way to the last four, could not find his way past Sinner, losing 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in an hour and 27 minutes.

Both players looked confident on serve in the opening set, with neither Sinner nor Atmane even letting their opponent score more than two points during any of their service games on their way to a tie-break.

However, Atmane’s double fault to start the tie-break handed Sinner the momentum to take the opener with his second set point.

The Italian did not look back as he cruised through the second without conceding a single break point, while converting two of his own.

Sinner will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the final as his preparations for the US Open continue to go to plan.

Data Debrief: Sinner emulates Federer

Sinner, who won the Cincinnati Open last year, is the first player to reach back-to-back finals in the men’s competition since Roger Federer (2014 and 2015).

This will also be Sinner’s eighth consecutive final at ATP 1000 or grand slam events, excluding those he has missed through injury or suspension.

Since 1990, Sinner (23 years, 356 days) is the youngest person to do this, surpassing Federer (24 years, 273 days).

Sinner has now won 200 Tour-level matches on hard courts, extending his winning streak on the surface to 26.

