ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

Djokovic took his place in the final of the Athens Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory
The Serbian will face either Musetti or Korda in the showpiece match
The 38-year-old wrapped up the victory with a love hold
Novak Djokovic took his place in the final of the Athens Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Yannick Hanfmann in the last four on Friday.
The Serbian will face either Lorenzo Musetti or Sebastian Korda in the showpiece match, having not dropped a set throughout three straight matches in Greece.
Djokovic had to bide his time in an opening set that stayed on serve until the sixth game, having squandered his first opportunity to break in game four.
Djokovic created three more break points in game six, and it was a case of third-time lucky for the 24-time grand slam champion as he took the last of those, helping him put the opener in the books within 37 minutes.
Hanfmann hit back in the second set, breaking to go 3-1 up, but Djokovic immediately recovered, reeling off two straight breaks of his own and giving up little else on his serve.
The 38-year-old wrapped up the victory with a love hold, with Hanfmann only able to send a weak backhand into the net on match point.
Data Debrief: Djokovic nears inaugural triumph
Djokovic will now contest his 144th ATP Tour-level final, and he has won 100 of his previous 143.
He has only won one ATP title this year, triumphing at the Geneva Open, after also claiming just a single crown in 2024.
He is aiming to become the inaugural champion in Athens, after the event replaced the Belgrade Open – Djokovic's home tournament – on the ATP calendar for 2025.