Carlos Alcaraz Vs Andrey Rublev: How Spaniard Entered Cincinnati Open Semis

Carlos Alcaraz beats Andrey Rublev 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in quarter-final
To face Alexander Zverev in the semis
Carlos Alcaraz was proud of the mental toughness he displayed to beat Andrey Rublev 6-3 4-6 7-5 in a nervy three-set quarter-final at the Cincinnati Open on Friday.
The second seed converted his first opportunity to break in the third game and rode a strong performance on serve throughout the opening set, which he finished with another break.
However, errors crept into Alcaraz's game from there, allowing Rublev to force a decider.
The Russian had to save a pair of break points in the fourth game of the third set, but Alcaraz gave his opponent hope as he made just 55% of his first serves and committed three double faults.
Having broken Rublev for 5-3, Alcaraz immediately double-faulted and gave the break back, getting dragged back to 5-5.
But after recovering to hold, Alcaraz sealed victory against Rublev's serve in two hours and 17 minutes. He will now face Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.
He said: "I maintained positive thoughts all the time, even though I lost focus a few times during the second set.
"Playing someone like Andrey, when you lose focus on two or three points, it can cost you the set or the match. I just stayed strong mentally and that's what I’m most proud of."
Data Debrief: Alcaraz streak continues
Following his title wins in Monte-Carlo and Rome, Alcaraz has now won 15 consecutive matches at ATP 1000 Masters events.
Since the format was introduced in 1990, only two Spanish men have reached more ATP 1000 Masters semi-finals than Alcaraz's 12 (tied with Carlos Moya) – Rafael Nadal (76) and David Ferrer (18).