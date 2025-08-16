In 1961, Jane Jacobs wrote in The Death and Life of Great American Cities, her critique of the “rationalist” city planning in the United States of the 1950s and ’60s, that “there must be eyes upon the street, eyes belonging to those we might call the natural proprietors of the street. The buildings on a street equipped to handle strangers, and to ensure the safety of both residents and strangers, must be oriented to the street. They cannot turn their backs or blank sides on it and leave it blind.” In India, too, the shift from “eyes on the street” community neighbourhoods to high-rises has often severed communal ties.