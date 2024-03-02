Ileana D’Cruz stepped into the next phase of her last year. The actor embraced motherhood and welcomed her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. Since she delivered her first child, she has been sharing happy moments with the Koa on social media. But this time, the actor got real and spoke about how she is dealing with postpartum depression.
Taking to her Instagram, Ileana D’cruz shared a selfie and wrote a long note where she talked about her post-partum depression. She wrote, “Between being a full-time mama and keeping house, I don’t seem to find time for myself. I’m mostly in pjs and a messy unattractive mom bun to keep my hair away from my munchkin’s little grabby hands and so the thought of pouting for a selfie just doesn’t really cross my mind haha. Truth is it’s been incredibly tough some days. Being sleep-deprived doesn’t help lol.”
The actor continued, “But we just don’t talk about postpartum depression enough. It’s very real. And it’s an incredibly alienating feeling. And I’m trying every day to work on making some time to get myself feeling better. A 30-minute workout and 5-minute shower post that works wonders really. But sometimes I can’t manage that.”
Take a look at the post here.
Fans offered her support in the comment section. One fan said, “Being a good mom doesn’t mean being perfect it means being real, being strong when you need to be, having fun with them even if they drive you crazy sometimes…It means loving them as much as yourself as unconditionally as possible.” A second fan commented, “I honestly feel no one bounces right back. Some just aren’t upfront about these very real issues and the rest just assume they’re doing better than the rest of us. More love and power to you. I know you must have many people around you who love you. Surround yourself with those positive people.” A third fan wrote, “Ur strong person. Just be there. As a fan, we support u always. Thanks for your update.”
Ileana D’Cruz welcomed Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023.