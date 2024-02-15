Ileana D'Cruz Drops A Romantic Pic With Her 'First Real Valentine' Michael Dolan

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the 'Rustom' actress was all praise for her partner. She said, "All I can say is that he is absolutely lovely. He is a big support. He has been consistent since the first day I met him. I feel fortunate to have met him. Michael has been to India four times. He finds Mumbai very intriguing and says that it reminds him of New York. He has seen so much of my work that he knows all the songs. In fact, he knows the lyrics better than I do."