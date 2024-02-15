Ileana D'Cruz Drops A Romantic Pic With Her 'First Real Valentine' Michael Dolan

Actress Ileana D'Cruz celebrated Valentine's Day with her partner Michael Dolan. On Thursday, she dropped a loved-up picture with Michael. In the grayscale pic, Michael was seen hugging Ileana from the back and she laughed with all her heart. Both were seen wearing colour coordinated outfits.
Sharing the cute pic, Ileana D'Cruz captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day to my studmuffin and my first real Valentine."
Ileana and Michael welcomed a baby boy in August last year. The actress announced the arrival of their son with an adorable pic of their first child. She wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." They have named him Koi Phoenix Dolan.
Last year, Ileana penned a lengthy note for Michael. An excerpt from her post read: "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore''.
Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, the 'Rustom' actress was all praise for her partner. She said, "All I can say is that he is absolutely lovely. He is a big support. He has been consistent since the first day I met him. I feel fortunate to have met him. Michael has been to India four times. He finds Mumbai very intriguing and says that it reminds him of New York. He has seen so much of my work that he knows all the songs. In fact, he knows the lyrics better than I do."