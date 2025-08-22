South Africa defeated Australia in the second ODI by 84-run to seal series 2-0
Aiden Markram praised the performance of Lungi Ngidi after South Africa sealed an ODI series win over Australia with an 84-run victory in Mackay.
Ndigi (5-42) claimed a five-wicket haul while Matthew Breetzke scored 88 off 78 balls to give the Proteas an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
South Africa have now won five consecutive ODI series against Australia, while Ngidi has taken 26 wickets against them at an average of 16.96.
Ngidi stepped up to the plate after star seamer Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.
Markram, who captained the side in place of the rested Temba Bavuma, was delighted with Ngidi’s bowling display.
Markram Praises Ngidi
“It's always nice when it goes from one to the next and you don't feel like you have to rely on one or two guys,” said Markram.
“Incredibly happy for Lungs, the way he pulled it off for us tonight. It was the sort of wicket where there was a bit more pace and bounce and I thought our two quick boys really showed off.
“In my opinion, there's still quite a bit for us still to do and work on, dropped catches is one of those things that happens, but it's really hard taking 10 poles so taking 13 or 14, we are making life quite tough for ourselves. We got it done in the end.
"Still a bit of work to do before we become a really good team.”
Ngidi added: “I definitely had to step up. We know [Kagiso] is the spearhead of our attack, but when he went down I knew I'd have big shoes to fill.
“It's been a test of character, this tournament. The guys in the powerplay have put us under pressure every single over. So it was really nice to find some assistance tonight and make that count.”
Fifth Consecutive Series Win For SA
Australia, meanwhile, have now lost seven of their last eight completed ODIs, and have been bowled out for under 200 in four consecutive home ODIs for just the second time.
Captain Mitchell Marsh felt his side did well with the ball but admitted they must do a better job with the bat.
“Yeah, disappointing. Thought as a collective, we pegged them back beautifully with the ball and on that wicket, it was probably below par, but as a batting unit we just couldn't get the job done tonight.
“I thought they bowled exceptionally well, it swung early, and yeah, they outplayed us.”