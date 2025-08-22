South Africa Vs Australia, ODI Series: Proteas Extend Dominance Over Aussies - Five Things We Learnt

South Africa Vs Australia, ODI Series: The visitors posted 277 in 49.1 overs, led by Matthew Breetzke’s 88 and Tristan Stubbs’ 74, while Australia were bowled out for 193 in 37.4 overs, with Josh Inglis top-scoring with 86

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI cricket match at Cazalys Stadium in Australia: Keshav Maharaj
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI | Photo: AAP Image/Darren England via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa clinched the ODI series 2-0 after defeating Australia by 84 runs

  • Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs led with crucial contributions

  • Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul was pivotal for South Africa's victory

  • Australia's struggle continue with poor batting performances in ODIs

  • South Africa has now won five consecutive bilateral ODI series against Australia

South Africa clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia with an 84-run victory in the second match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on Friday (August 22, 2025).

The visitors posted 277 runs in 49.1 overs, with Matthew Breetzke scoring 88 and Tristan Stubbs contributing 74. Australia were dismissed for 193 in 37.4 overs, Josh Inglis top-scoring with 87.

Lungi Ngidi’s five-wicket haul (5/32) proved decisive, giving the Proteas an unassailable 2-0 series lead in this Australia vs South Africa ODI cricket series.

South Africa Extend ODI Dominance Over Australia

With this, South Africa have now won fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series against Australia. This streak includes victories both home and away, with South Africa prevailing in eight of the last ten series and winning 17 of the last 21 completed head-to-head ODIs.

South Africa’s ODI dominance over Australia has roots in a shift that began after 2014, when South Africa won a key series 4–1 in Australia. Since then, Australia’s ODI win rate against South Africa has dropped below 30 per cent, compared to over 50 per cent in the 2000s.

Individual Feats and Series Highlights in AUS vs RSA ODI

Matthew Breetzke set a new milestone by becoming the first player to score fifty or more in each of his first four ODI matches, a unique achievement in international cricket.

In the first ODI, Keshav Maharaj claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, leading South Africa to a 98-run win.

For Australia, Josh Inglis stood out with a resilient 86 in the second ODI, but his efforts were overshadowed by Ngidi’s five-for. Injuries and recent retirements of key players like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have impacted Australia’s ability to build or chase.

Australia Vs South Africa Rivalry: Emerging ODI Trends

South Africa’s ODI squad has seen a surge in young talent since 2024, with players under 25 accounting for 40 per cent of match appearances in the last 12 months.

The team’s selection committee, led by Victor Mpitsang, has prioritised domestic performers from the CSA One-Day Cup, resulting in three debutants making their ODI bow in 2025.

Australia, meanwhile, has fielded eight different opening pairs in their last 10 ODIs, reflecting instability at the top.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Why Is Temba Bavuma Not Playing? - AP
Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Why Is Temba Bavuma Not Playing?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

South Africa’s Consistency, Australia’s Instability

The series began with South Africa’s convincing 98-run win in the first ODI on August 19, 2025, powered by Keshav Maharaj’s five-wicket haul. The second ODI saw South Africa secure the series with an 84-run margin, thanks to Breetzke’s consistency and Ngidi’s five wickets.

Across both matches, South Africa demonstrated depth and discipline in both batting and bowling. Australia’s batting lineup suffered early setbacks and instability, while the eight-out-of-ten series win statistic and 17–4 head-to-head edge in the last 21 games underscore South Africa’s dominance in ODI cricket.

Australia’s ODI Struggles Continue At Home

Australia’s ODI performance has declined since early 2024, with just one win in their last eight completed ODIs. Their only win in this period was a 352-run chase against England in Lahore at the ICC Champions Trophy.

The current series has seen Australia bowled out for under 200 in four consecutive home ODIs for only the second time since 2009, three times against South Africa.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance