South Africa Vs Australia, ODI Series: Proteas Extend Dominance Over Aussies - Five Things We Learnt

South Africa clinched the ODI series 2-0 after defeating Australia by 84 runs
Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs led with crucial contributions
Lungi Ngidi's five-wicket haul was pivotal for South Africa's victory
Australia's struggle continue with poor batting performances in ODIs
South Africa has now won five consecutive bilateral ODI series against Australia
South Africa clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia with an 84-run victory in the second match at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on Friday (August 22, 2025).
The visitors posted 277 runs in 49.1 overs, with Matthew Breetzke scoring 88 and Tristan Stubbs contributing 74. Australia were dismissed for 193 in 37.4 overs, Josh Inglis top-scoring with 87.
Lungi Ngidi’s five-wicket haul (5/32) proved decisive, giving the Proteas an unassailable 2-0 series lead in this Australia vs South Africa ODI cricket series.
South Africa Extend ODI Dominance Over Australia
With this, South Africa have now won fifth consecutive bilateral ODI series against Australia. This streak includes victories both home and away, with South Africa prevailing in eight of the last ten series and winning 17 of the last 21 completed head-to-head ODIs.
South Africa’s ODI dominance over Australia has roots in a shift that began after 2014, when South Africa won a key series 4–1 in Australia. Since then, Australia’s ODI win rate against South Africa has dropped below 30 per cent, compared to over 50 per cent in the 2000s.
Individual Feats and Series Highlights in AUS vs RSA ODI
Matthew Breetzke set a new milestone by becoming the first player to score fifty or more in each of his first four ODI matches, a unique achievement in international cricket.
In the first ODI, Keshav Maharaj claimed his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, leading South Africa to a 98-run win.
For Australia, Josh Inglis stood out with a resilient 86 in the second ODI, but his efforts were overshadowed by Ngidi’s five-for. Injuries and recent retirements of key players like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have impacted Australia’s ability to build or chase.
Australia Vs South Africa Rivalry: Emerging ODI Trends
South Africa’s ODI squad has seen a surge in young talent since 2024, with players under 25 accounting for 40 per cent of match appearances in the last 12 months.
The team’s selection committee, led by Victor Mpitsang, has prioritised domestic performers from the CSA One-Day Cup, resulting in three debutants making their ODI bow in 2025.
Australia, meanwhile, has fielded eight different opening pairs in their last 10 ODIs, reflecting instability at the top.
South Africa’s Consistency, Australia’s Instability
The series began with South Africa’s convincing 98-run win in the first ODI on August 19, 2025, powered by Keshav Maharaj’s five-wicket haul. The second ODI saw South Africa secure the series with an 84-run margin, thanks to Breetzke’s consistency and Ngidi’s five wickets.
Across both matches, South Africa demonstrated depth and discipline in both batting and bowling. Australia’s batting lineup suffered early setbacks and instability, while the eight-out-of-ten series win statistic and 17–4 head-to-head edge in the last 21 games underscore South Africa’s dominance in ODI cricket.
Australia’s ODI Struggles Continue At Home
Australia’s ODI performance has declined since early 2024, with just one win in their last eight completed ODIs. Their only win in this period was a 352-run chase against England in Lahore at the ICC Champions Trophy.
The current series has seen Australia bowled out for under 200 in four consecutive home ODIs for only the second time since 2009, three times against South Africa.