Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Why Is Temba Bavuma Not Playing?

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • South Africa regular captain Temba Bavuma is rested for the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI to manage a hamstring strain

  • Aiden Markram takes over as stand-in captain and chose to bat first after winning the toss

  • South Africa made additional changes as offspinner Prenelan Subrayen was left out, while Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy joined the squad

After a convincing 98-run win in the first ODI, the South African team is back in action for the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI. The match is being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The Proteas made a couple of changes in their playing XI, and the most talked-about absence was that of the regular captain of the South Africa team, Temba Bavuma, who scored 65 runs in the first game.

Bavuma has been rested from the second ODI as part of the ongoing management of his hamstring. Due to this, Aiden Markram stepped in as the stand-in captain for the match and chose to bat after winning the toss. When it comes to the seriousness of Bavuma’s hamstring issue, Cricket South Africa released a statement ahead of the game.

"This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC final in June," the statement said. "Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match."

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Alongside Bavuma’s rest, South Africa also made a notable change in the playing XI. Offspinner Prenelan Subrayen was left out after he was reported for a suspected action on his debut match during the first ODI. Subrayen was pretty economical in the previous clash, conceding just 46 runs in his 10-over quota and picking up a wicket as well.

Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy found a place in the squad. With these two changes, South Africa had a slightly altered lineup but still retained depth in both batting and bowling department.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi


Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bavuma guided South Africa to their first WTC title

Temba Bavuma is currently arguably the most important player of the South African team. And that’s not only because of his batting abilities, but also about his leadership skills.

The Proteas under his captaincy beat the defending champions, Australia, to win the WTC 2023/25 in June this year. With this prestigious win, he’s already on his way to becoming one of the greatest captains in South African cricket history. However, it was during that very match where Bavuma sustained the hamstring injury, which led to him being rested from the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI.

Published At:
