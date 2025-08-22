Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Why Is Temba Bavuma Not Playing?

After a convincing 98-run win in the first ODI, the South African team is back in action for the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI. The match is being played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. The Proteas made a couple of changes in their playing XI, and the most talked-about absence was that of the regular captain of the South Africa team, Temba Bavuma, who scored 65 runs in the first game.