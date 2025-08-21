SA Vs AUS: Prenelan Subrayen To Miss ODIs Against Australia As Protection, Says Shukri Conrad

Subrayen was reported by match officials after the first ODI on Tuesday for a suspected illegal bowling action

Prenelan Subrayen
South Africa spin bowler Prenelan Subrayen
South Africa coach Shukri Conrad confirmed that Prenelan Subrayen will miss the final two matches of their ODI series against Australia to protect the player.

Subrayen was reported by the match officials after their first ODI match on Tuesday for a suspect bowling action, questioning the legality of his style.

The off-spinner finished with figures of 1-46 from 10 overs in the Proteas’ 98-run victory in Cairns, and he took the vital wicket of opening batter Travis Head.

Conrad revealed Subrayen was available for selection despite his upcoming review, but will be protected from the spotlight.

Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Travis Head (right) was stumped by Ryan Rickelton in the first match.
Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Preview: Pitch Report, Predicted Playing 11s, Live Streaming

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“He's available to play until he gets tested,” said Conrad. 

“We just felt, together with Subs [Subrayen] that less noise, get him away and out of the public eye (and) just make sure that he's ok.

"That's why his name's not going to be on the team sheet tomorrow."

Australia have struggled in ODI matches since their World Cup victory in 2023, and have found it difficult to beat South Africa in particular.

They have lost six of their last seven ODIs, while South Africa have won the last four bilateral series against Australia in this format.

The second ODI in Mackay will also provide a new challenge for both sides. The last men’s ODI hosted at the venue was between Sri Lanka and India at the 1992 World Cup, but only two deliveries were bowled due to rain.

Keshav Maharaj, left, of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after getting the wicket of Cameron Green
Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia’s Cameron Green is excited for the match as they look to level the series at 1-1.

“Just had a quick walk past [the pitch]. It looks like a beauty,” said Green.

“We've heard some really good things about it. A couple of Queenslanders I think have played some games up here for Queensland.

“Heard it's a great wicket. So looking forward to tomorrow."

