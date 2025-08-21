South Africa lead three-match ODI series 1-0 after a 98-run victory
Mitchell Marsh seeks middle-order stability for Australia after collapse in 1st ODI
Great Barrier Reef Arena hosting men’s international cricket after 33 years
Fresh pitch expected to offer early assistance, teams may prefer to chase
South Africa will look to seal a memorable series victory when they face Australia in the second ODI at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22. The Proteas were dominant in the series opener, outplaying the hosts on both batting and bowling fronts to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Here is all you need to know about the 2nd AUS vs RSA encounter.
Australia showed glimpses of promise at the start of the chase in Brisbane, but the collapse of their middle order left skipper Mitchell Marsh stranded. Despite Marsh’s resistance, the lack of partnerships proved costly, and he will now demand greater composure from his teammates to keep the series alive. Australia couldn't manage to cross the 200-run mark, getting bowled out for 198 chasing the 297-run target set by the Proteas.
The visitors, meanwhile, ticked almost every box in the first ODI. Their top order laid the foundation, the middle order chipped in with crucial runs, and their bowlers kept Australia under pressure throughout. Keshav Maharaj was the standout performer with a five-wicket haul, showing his maturity and control on helpful conditions and picking 5/33. South Africa now have the chance to wrap up the series with one match to spare.
Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Pitch, Weather Report
The Great Barrier Reef Arena last hosted men’s international cricket in the 1992 World Cup when India faced Sri Lanka in a match that ended after only a couple of deliveries. With a fresh surface on offer, both teams are expected to bowl first to extract early movement and assess conditions. Weather reports indicate only a slim chance of rain, which bodes well for a full contest.
Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing 11s
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wicket-keeper), Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Australia Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details
At what time will the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI start?
The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI will begin at 10:00 AM IST.
At what time will the toss for the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI take place?
The toss for the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI will take place at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in India?
The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI in India?
The Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.