Cricket

Keshav Maharaj Spins South Africa To Win In 1st ODI

Keshav Maharaj's maiden ODI five-wicket haul powered South Africa to a convincing 98-run victory over Australia in the opening One-Day International against Australia in Cairns. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke had scored half-centuries to take South Africa to 296/8 with Travis Head picking four wickets for Australia. Aussies started well but once Maharaj started his destruction, it became a one-sided game. Despite Mitch Marsh's 88, Australia were bowled out for 198 to give away a 0-1 lead to the Proteas.