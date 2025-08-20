Keshav Maharaj, left, of South Africa is congratulated by teammates after getting the wicket of Cameron Green of Australia during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates after getting the wicket of Alex Carey of Australia during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Travis Head, right, of Australia is stumped by South Africa wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Prenelan Subrayen during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Matthew Breetzke of South Africa bats during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Temba Bavuma of South Africa is out bowled during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Ben Dwarshuis, left, of Australia celebrates after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram of South Africa during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Matthew Breetzke of South Africa dives for the crease to survive a run out attempt during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Aiden Markram of South Africa bats during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Aiden Markram of South Africa celebrates his half century during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.
Aiden Markram of South Africa bats during the one day international between Australia and South Africa at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, Australia.