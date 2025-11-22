India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Temba Bavuma Anchors SA To 156/2 At Lunch

The second Test between India and South Africa is in full swing at ACA Stadium, with South Africa reaching 156 for 2 at lunch

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Lunch Report
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face South Africa on day 1 of the second Test at ACA Stadium, with the visitors reaching 156 for 2 at lunch

  • Despite the early wickets, Temba Bavuma (36*) and Tristan Stubbs (32*) steadied the innings with an unbroken 74-run partnership

  • The pitch offered minimal turn for spinners, but Stubbs attacked confidently

India removed both South African openers in the space of three deliveries on either side of morning break but the visitors displayed way more purpose on a better batting track to post 156 for 2 at lunch on the opening day of the second Test on Saturday.

After Aiden Markram (38) found his defence breached off the final Jasprit Bumrah delivery in the morning session, it was Kuldeep Yadav, who picked Ryan Rickleton within two deliveries post resumption to set some panic among the Proteas ranks.

India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score

However, skipper Temba Bavuma (36 batting) was composed as usual, defending well and that also gave an initially shaky Tristan Stubbs (32) time to settle down and play some confident strokes in an unbroken stand of 74 for the third wicket.

Related Content
Related Content

For the spinners, there was some turn on offer but that could be termed as negligible and Stubbs, in particular, used his long strides to defend well.

Once he gained confidence, the right-hander lofted Kuldeep for a huge six over long-on and also pulled Bumrah (1/17 in 12 overs) through mid-wicket.

Bumrah, though, was the best bowler on view during the first two sessions where Indian bowlers didn't enjoy the kind of help that they received from an underprepared track at Eden Gardens.

In the morning session, Bumrah had removed Markram with the final delivery of the first session.

He bowled a probing morning spell, repeatedly posing questions to both Markram and Rickleton but they did well enough to add 82 runs for the opening stand.

Markram survived the opening six-over spell, largely due to KL Rahul dropping a regulation catch in the second slip when he was batting on six.

Just when it seemed that Proteas opening pair were firmly in control, Bumrah bowled a full delivery and Markram going for an expansive drive was castled.

Towards the end of the first session, a couple of deliveries from Kuldeep and Washington Sundar did turn and jump but the better batting surface on offer did make the job of the openers way more easier.

There wasn't any sign of uneven bounce first up but Bumrah did make liberal use of the lateral movement that was on offer.

Bumrah did challenge the outside edge of both Rickleton and Markram's bats, while Siraj repeatedly troubled the southpaw with his angular deliveries, which would pitch on middle and move away.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start