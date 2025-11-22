India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Temba Bavuma Anchors SA To 156/2 At Lunch

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati, India, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)