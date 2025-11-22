IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath