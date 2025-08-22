Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Lungi Ngidi Stars With Five-for As Proteas Seal Series With 84-run Win

Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Check out the match report of second ODI between SA and AUS at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI
Temba Bavuma in action | Photo: AP/Fareed Khan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs to clinch series 2-0 in second ODI

  • Lungi Ngidi (5-42) and Matthew Breetzke (88) star for Proteas

  • The series win marks fifth consecutive ODI series triumph over Australia

South Africa continued their dominance over Australia in ODIs, crushing the hosts by 84 runs in Mackay to clinch the series 2-0 with one game still remaining. The win marks South Africa’s fifth consecutive ODI series triumph over Australia, underlining their superiority in the format.

Batting first, South Africa were jolted early as Xavier Bartlett struck twice inside the first six overs, dismissing Aiden Markram (0) and Ryan Rickelton (8). The visitors were steadied by Tony de Zorzi (38) and Matthew Breetzke (88), who added a crucial 67-run partnership for the 3rd wicket.

Tristan Stubbs (74) then joined Breetzke in a commanding 89-run stand for the 4th wicket, helping South Africa post 277 all out in 49.1 overs. Adam Zampa starred with the ball for Australia, claiming 3/63.

Chasing 278, Australia were blown away by the Proteas’ new-ball attack. Travis Head (6) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) fell early to Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi, leaving the hosts reeling at 10/2.

Cameron Green and Josh Inglis steadied the chase with a 67-run partnership, but wickets kept tumbling. Senuran Muthusamy removed Green for 35, and Inglis’ valiant 87 off 74 balls went in vain as Australia collapsed to 193 all out. Ngidi starred with the ball, finishing with 5/42, sealing an emphatic victory for South Africa.

The Proteas’ all-round performance, combining key partnerships and lethal bowling, ensured they dominated throughout the match and secured the series with a game to spare.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance