Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Lungi Ngidi Stars With Five-for As Proteas Seal Series With 84-run Win

South Africa beat Australia by 84 runs to clinch series 2-0 in second ODI
Lungi Ngidi (5-42) and Matthew Breetzke (88) star for Proteas
The series win marks fifth consecutive ODI series triumph over Australia
South Africa continued their dominance over Australia in ODIs, crushing the hosts by 84 runs in Mackay to clinch the series 2-0 with one game still remaining. The win marks South Africa’s fifth consecutive ODI series triumph over Australia, underlining their superiority in the format.
Batting first, South Africa were jolted early as Xavier Bartlett struck twice inside the first six overs, dismissing Aiden Markram (0) and Ryan Rickelton (8). The visitors were steadied by Tony de Zorzi (38) and Matthew Breetzke (88), who added a crucial 67-run partnership for the 3rd wicket.
Tristan Stubbs (74) then joined Breetzke in a commanding 89-run stand for the 4th wicket, helping South Africa post 277 all out in 49.1 overs. Adam Zampa starred with the ball for Australia, claiming 3/63.
Chasing 278, Australia were blown away by the Proteas’ new-ball attack. Travis Head (6) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) fell early to Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi, leaving the hosts reeling at 10/2.
Cameron Green and Josh Inglis steadied the chase with a 67-run partnership, but wickets kept tumbling. Senuran Muthusamy removed Green for 35, and Inglis’ valiant 87 off 74 balls went in vain as Australia collapsed to 193 all out. Ngidi starred with the ball, finishing with 5/42, sealing an emphatic victory for South Africa.
The Proteas’ all-round performance, combining key partnerships and lethal bowling, ensured they dominated throughout the match and secured the series with a game to spare.