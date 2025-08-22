ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

Bengaluru's Women’s World Cup 2025 matches moved: Revised schedule has been released for the ICC event going to take place in India. M Chinnaswamy Stadium will no longer be hosting any matches and a new venue has been added

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru Photo: File
  • Women’s World Cup 2025: Bengaluru matches moved as five fixtures are now at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium due to safety concerns

  • India vs Sri Lanka opener shifted to Guwahati; DY Patil to host key matches, including a semi-final

  • ICC prioritized secure venues to ensure a smooth and safe tournament

There has been a significant change to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule. Five matches that were to be held at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium have been moved to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The change was made for safety reasons following the deadly stampede at the IPL 2025 celebrations in June, which killed 11 and injured more than 50 fans.

The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, and Navi Mumbai is now an important city for hosting. The DY Patil Stadium can host up to five games, including three group matches, but at least one semi-final, and possibly the final. The opener, India vs. Sri Lanka, moved from Bengaluru to Guwahati, and they will now benefit from hosting the ACA Stadium. Although venue changes can no longer impede the tournament from progressing smoothly.

Why was Bengaluru dropped?

The relocation of matches from Bengaluru started after a government-directed investigation concluded that M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is "fundamentally unsafe" for mass gatherings. The inquiry was into a stampede that took place on June 4, killing 11 people. The report established a lack of crowd management architecture, in addition to the limited access points. The KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) was not able to obtain the required permissions to host the World Cup matches.

India squad for Women’s World Cup 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading India in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at home as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squad for the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Revised Schedule

  • Tuesday 30 September: India v Sri Lanka - Guwahati

  • Wednesday 1 October: Australia v New Zealand - Indore

  • Thursday 2 October: Bangladesh v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Friday 3 October: England v South Africa - Guwahati

  • Saturday 4 October: Australia v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Sunday 5 October: India v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Monday 6 October: New Zealand v South Africa - Indore

  • Tuesday 7 October: England v Bangladesh - Guwahati

  • Wednesday 8 October: Australia v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Thursday 9 October: India v South Africa - Vizag

  • Friday 10 October: New Zealand v Bangladesh - Guwahati

  • Saturday 11 October: England v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Sunday 12 October: India v Australia - Vizag

  • Monday 13 October: South Africa v Bangladesh - Vizag

  • Tuesday 14 October: New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Wednesday 15 October: England v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Thursday 16 October: Australia v Bangladesh - Vizag

  • Friday 17 October: South Africa v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Saturday 18 October: New Zealand v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Sunday 19 October: India v England - Indore

  • Monday 20 October: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Navi Mumbai

  • Tuesday 21 October: South Africa v Pakistan - Colombo

  • Wednesday 22 October: Australia v England - Indore

  • Thursday 23 October: India v New Zealand - Navi Mumbai

  • Friday 24 October: Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Colombo

  • Saturday 25 October: Australia v Sri Lanka - Indore

  • Sunday 26 October: England v New Zealand - Vizag

  • Sunday 26 October: India v Bangladesh - Navi Mumbai

  • Wednesday 29 October: Semi-final 1 - Guwahati/Colombo

  • Thursday 30 October: Semi-final 2 - Navi Mumbai

  • Sunday 2 November: Final - Colombo/Navi Mumbai

Pakistan's matches will be played in Colombo due to hybrid arrangement. If Pakistan qualify for knockout matches, then those games will also be played in Colombo.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

