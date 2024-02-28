Balwinder Singh Janjua's directorial venture ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ features Ileana D'Cruz as a dark-skinned woman, as the makers present a story that is relevant in India. The film, also starring Randeep Hooda in the lead, tackles the issue of the dowry system and obsession with fair skin in India.
The trailer of the film has now been released, and it showcases how the young woman has to face challenges as her family seeks a suitable groom. She finds several potential suitors rejecting her upon finding her appearance and skin tone. Her father laments that her destiny is determined by her skin tone, but one day, a family agrees to consider her. However, they double the dowry they need in return. However, complications arise when the dowry is stolen.
That’s when Randeep Hooda enters the scene as a police officer, who is tasked to apprehend the thieves. However, in the process, he finds himself enamoured by the the film’s leading lady, played by Ileana. Check out the trailer here:
‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ certainly deals with a persistent cause, but the casting of Ileana D’Cruz in a role, might belittle it. Instead, the role might have been better suited for a female actor with the appropriate skin tone, since the film already aims to confront fair skin obsession.
However, how the film pans out, still remains to be seen until it releases on March 8.