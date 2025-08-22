BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, right, speaks as the senior men's national cricket team Selection Committee member Shiv Sunder Das, left, is accompanying him during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the England Test series. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, right, speaks as the senior men's national cricket team Selection Committee member Shiv Sunder Das, left, is accompanying him during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the England Test series. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade