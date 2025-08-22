BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

The BCCI has invited fresh applications for its senior men’s, women’s, and junior selection committees, with major changes expected across all panels. The senior men’s committee is likely to see two exits, the Neetu David-led women’s panel is set for a complete revamp, while the junior committee may undergo one change. The deadline for applications is September 10, 5:00 PM IST

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ajit-Agarkar-BCCI-AP-Photo
The chairman of the BCCI selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, right, speaks as the senior men's national cricket team Selection Committee member Shiv Sunder Das, left, is accompanying him during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the England Test series. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two new selectors will be appointed to the Ajit Agarkar-led senior men’s panel, with SS Das, Subroto Bannerjee, and S Sharath likely in contention to exit.

  • The Neetu David-led women’s selection committee will be overhauled, with only Shyama Shaw expected to continue.

  • The junior selection panel headed by Thilak Naidu will see at least one change, with Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, or Krishen Mohan likely to be replaced.

The Ajit Agarkar-led senior India men’s selection panel is set for changes, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) inviting applications for two new members. In a press release on Friday, the board confirmed that interested applicants have until 5:00 PM IST on September 10 to submit their applications.

While it remains unclear which two zones will see new selectors, the rules make SS Das (Central), Subroto Bannerjee (East), and S Sharath (South) the likeliest candidates to be replaced.

Agarkar, whose contract runs until the 2026 T20 World Cup, is expected to continue as chairman, while Ajay Ratra, inducted in October 2024, is also likely to remain.

Senior Men’s Selection Panel Faces Two Changes

Sharath, who became junior selection committee chairman in 2021 and was promoted to the senior panel in 2023, appears most vulnerable. Das briefly served as interim chairman after Chetan Sharma’s exit, before being replaced by Agarkar. Bannerjee, meanwhile, joined the panel in early 2023.

BCCI to introduce Bronco Test for fitness trial for Indian Cricketers. - File
What Is Bronco Test? All About BCCI’s Rugby-Centric Fitness Trial For Indian Cricketers - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

S Sharath, the South Zone representative, has finished his tenure, with former India international Pragyan Ojha widely expected to take his place. However, the replacement from the Central Zone remains uncertain. Among the current selectors, both SS Das and Subroto Banerjee had represented the East Zone during their playing careers.

Applicants for the men’s senior panel must have retired at least five years earlier and should have played seven Tests or 30 First-Class matches, or ten ODIs and 20 First-Class matches. They must also not have served on any BCCI Cricket Committee for more than five years in total.

Women’s Committee Set for Complete Overhaul

The women’s selection panel is also set for a complete overhaul. The Neetu David-led committee’s tenure ends this September, with their final assignment being the selection of India’s squad for the Women’s ODI World Cup.

India national cricket team. - Photo: X | VVS Laxman
BCCI Invites Tenders For Player Verification Services

BY PTI

Among the members, only Shyama Shaw, who joined in 2023, is expected to continue, while David, Aarti Vaidya, and Renu Margrate will step down. Notably, there is currently no woman selector from the South Zone.

Junior Selection Panel To See One Exit

A change is also expected in the junior selection committee headed by former Karnataka wicketkeeper Thilak Naidu, who was appointed in 2023 after Sharath’s promotion. The panel currently includes Ranadeb Bose (East), Harvinder Singh Sodhi (North), Pathik Patel (West), and Krishen Mohan (Central). One of these members could be replaced, with Naidu expected to stay on as chairperson.

In its circular, the BCCI underlined the importance of integrity and adherence to its regulations, adding: “After the screening and shortlisting process, candidates may be called for personal interviews for further evaluation. All roles require adherence to BCCI’s rules, regulations, and highest standards of integrity.”

Published At:
