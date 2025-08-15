Girls Finding Second Chances: Life Beyond Mental Illness and Homelessness

You’d hear a woman asking for breast implantation surgery because she feels she looks like a boy and another who thinks she is married to a celebrity and she needs to go with him, although, in reality, she had been rescued from a terrace where she and her mother had been living after they couldn’t afford to pay the rent. Elsewhere, a woman says she wants to go home. And in the little canteen, Mehboob Kani and Uma Devi, who live with mental illness, make their coffee and dosa as if this is a normal busy day despite the crying, the laughing, the demands and everything else. Within these walls, there are many stories. And each one is a book in itself. Homelessness, poverty, violence. Recurring themes. And yet, each one of them found their way here by chance and here they are, trying to get a second chance in life.