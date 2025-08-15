Girls Finding Second Chances: Life Beyond Mental Illness and Homelessness

At The Banyan's Home Again facility in Chennai, dignity, friendship and hope replace the stigma of being mentally unwell.

Chinki Sinha
Chinki Sinha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Food being cooked at The Banyan’s Facility in Chennai
Shared Responsibilities: Food being cooked at The Banyan’s Facility in Chennai Photo: Manpreet Romana
info_icon

“In a strange way we were free. We’d reached the end of the line. We had nothing more to lose. Our privacy, our liberty, our dignity: all of this was gone and we were stripped down to the bare bones of ourselves”

Susanna Kaysen, Girl, Interrupted.

Chennai

From inside the gate of the facility, Angela (name changed) sang the song ‘Hotel California’ by The Eagles.

“You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave,” she whispered at the end, and laughed.

For many years now, Angela has lived at the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) of The Banyan in Chennai’s Mogappair and wanders around cracking jokes, laughing, singing and sometimes, fighting. But they know and she knows it too. She has nowhere to go.

Nobody to come fetch her. She is here and this is home. For around three decades, she has lived here and every morning, she gets up at 4 am to pray. She does the necessary things. Have tea, bathe, take medicines, work at the reception.

Her story is like an ellipsis continued. But it isn’t about the details. It is about the freedom from the shame that mental illness brings; the stigma of it all. At first, Angela didn’t want to tell her story. But later, she said she would like to tell it to us. For 25 years, Angela has been with The Banyan. At different centres. She was lost and found many times. Once in Thrissur, another time in Ooty and yet in another instance, in Pondicherry.

She sits straight, her bangs neatly parted. And she begins her story. A story where she is loved and wanted and then, hated and abused. She remembers being beaten up for having affairs in a boarding school. She ended up in a mental hospital. They would give them electric shocks. She was stripped naked.

Artwork by Mithu Sen - null
The Harsh Beauty Of Pain

BY Chinki Sinha

“It was a lot of torture,” she says. “I know what it is to be a mental patient. But the past is in the past. God says, one day at a time.”

Angela is in her sixties, or perhaps in her fifties, but her face is like a map to an unknown place, which nobody, including her, knows how to decode.

She can be difficult. She can be light. There is a certain kind of dignity and courage in knowing that you had tried and you are still trying, in knowing that nobody’s coming for you, at least, not the ones you had hoped would. There is freedom in that knowledge. There is freedom in kicking shame and talking about the loss and abuse. It is okay now, they tell each other. They know there is always a place to return to.

Angela can remember songs. All the words. In the correct order. That’s memory. And a lot of it takes a lot of forgetting. Hers is a beautiful mind. And the fog that’s in there is not so thick. She remembers what she needs to.

The glitches in their memory turn a narrative into a fantasy land and moving through that with them is not making up things. It is seeing them as they do.

Memory can’t be verified in that sense. Facts don’t matter, except perhaps the diagnosis, but at some point, that begins to lose significance. A mental health facility is a difficult place. It is not always a sad place.

The women sit around the table to tell their stories. Their gaze is unflinching. They speak to the camera. No shame, no edits. And what is not said is also present. In the eyes, if you observe.

In the corridors, women hang around. Some of them work. Others just sit or walk around. It is their choice, their agency. For those who work here, they are grateful. Like Dr Archana Padmakar, who said she remembers when she was going through a hard time in her life, she shared her story with one of the women whom they call clients. She could. There was no judgement. That woman would pray for her every day. She didn’t tell Archana.

Patients outside the mann kaksha at the Lucknow District Hospital. - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
In Uttar Pradesh, Dawa And Dua Go Hand In Hand

BY Swati Subhedar

“That’s them,” she says.

It is not a perfect place. But it is an emotional place. A place of some freedom. A place they call home. The ones who have nowhere to go. That’s a lot of solace.

You’d hear a woman asking for breast implantation surgery because she feels she looks like a boy and another who thinks she is married to a celebrity and she needs to go with him, although, in reality, she had been rescued from a terrace where she and her mother had been living after they couldn’t afford to pay the rent. Elsewhere, a woman says she wants to go home. And in the little canteen, Mehboob Kani and Uma Devi, who live with mental illness, make their coffee and dosa as if this is a normal busy day despite the crying, the laughing, the demands and everything else. Within these walls, there are many stories. And each one is a book in itself. Homelessness, poverty, violence. Recurring themes. And yet, each one of them found their way here by chance and here they are, trying to get a second chance in life.

For the co-founder, Vandana Gopikumar, it is about friendships you form here. She and her friend, Vaishnavi Jayakumar, founded The Banyan 33 years ago in Chennai; a place where people facing mental illness and homelessness find dignity, friendship and a chance to begin anew.

Artwork by Mithu sen - null
In Kali’s Memory: A Personal Story Of Mental Health, Healing, And The Complexity Of Care

BY Vandana Gopikumar

On some days, she walks around the wards and sits with those whose stories only she knows. She speaks in gestures, in smiles, in tears. In embraces, too.

They recognise her. She is their person. The person who came for them. For her, it is an act of freedom to resist all prescribed things and find her own way in dealing with mental illness. With love. Because it comes slow and goes fast. She holds it and along with her “girls,” it is her place of refuge, a place she knows she can always come to when things go downhill.

“You have a home. Again,” she says.

There were voices down the corridor. But Angela’s voice is like that summoning bell.

Yes, here, ‘you can check out any time you like, but you can never leave’ (Eagles, ‘Hotel California’).

This is the place for grace. For second chances.

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
Artwork by Mithu sen
In Kali’s Memory: A Personal Story Of Mental Health, Healing, And The Complexity Of Care
Artwork by Mithu Sen
The Harsh Beauty Of Pain
| Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari : What are the Goals of Mental Healthcare?: A few patients at the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences
Rethinking Mental Health Policy: You Can't Heal People Without Healing The World
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Ruling After Ruling For Mental Health

In its August 21 issue 'Everyday I Pray For Love' Outlook collaborated with The Banyan India to take a hard look at the community and care provided to those with mental health disorders in India. From the inmates in mental health facilities across India—Ranchi to Lucknow—to the mental health impact of conflict journalism, to the chronic stress caused by the caste system, our reporters and columnists shed light on and questioned the stigma weighing down the vulnerable communities where mental health disorders are prevalent. This profile is part of a narrative set of lived experiences the residents of The Banyan shared with Outlook’s editor Chinki Sinha. They were published in August 21 issue Everyday I Pray For Love as 'Girls, Uninterrupted.'

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son