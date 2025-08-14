Ruling After Ruling For Mental Health

In the Sheela Barse case, the Supreme Court took note of mentally ill persons being detained in West Bengal prisons under the archaic Lunacy Act of 1912. Barse, a social activist, alleged that the detainees had been wrongfully confined in inhumane conditions and had not undergone any psychiatric evaluation. The court issued notice and constituted a two-member panel to look into the matter. The panel’s investigation flagged systemic lapses across jails and mental health institutions in the country, including delays in psychiatric assessments for undertrials, instances of patients being kept in chains inside prisons, and in several cases, a complete lack of medical facilities. It also found that some individuals had been incarcerated indefinitely under outdated mental health laws.