Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

Kishore Bharati designated one acre to each of eighty families and planted trees across 120 acres. The forest became common again. When we leave this area, the 80 acres will belong to the Rajbhars — a moment when power was handed back rather than seized.

Other tribal communities also joined the Kishore Bharati. During one such gathering around Diwali, Professor Anil Sadgopal recalls that we called for a gathering to become more familiar with the Korkus in the area. One such Korku leader was Fag Ram. During this gathering, people from different castes were sitting together to eat, which was a somewhat alien concept to the Korkus and Rajbhars, both of whom were dominated by the Palias. One of the Korkus said, 'Is it legitimate to be part of this gathering and sit together, have food, then?'