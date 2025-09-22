A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

Vargheese recalls being ten years old when his father and relatives began converting forests into fields in what is now a border village between the Wayanad and Kannur districts. Hundreds of migrant families like his turned cheap, uncultivated land into productive farmland. “Those days we showed how man can bend nature. We cleared the forest, made fields, and that changed our lives, the land, and even the culture here,” he says. “But that’s long gone. Now it’s we who suffer. Wild animals come into our farms, eat up everything, and we live in fear. Their numbers keep growing, and the system cares more for them than for poor farmers like us.”